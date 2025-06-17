Rabbi Pesach Wolicki Urges End to U.S. Military Aid to Israel in Charlie Kirk Interview

Pro-Israel leader says Israeli self-reliance would strengthen both nations’ strategic interests.

In a high-profile appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, executive director of Israel 365 Action and a prominent Jewish voice within the America First movement, called for Israel to phase out U.S. military aid—arguing that the nation has matured into a self-sufficient regional power.

Wolicki’s remarks come amid ongoing Israeli operations against Iranian military and nuclear targets, which he framed as part of a broader conflict that began with the October 7 Hamas attacks. Speaking to Kirk, whose show is a leading platform within the conservative media ecosystem, Wolicki made the case that continued U.S. military assistance hampers Israel more than it helps.

Israeli Military Success Highlights New Reality

The interview aired as Israel carries out a series of high-precision strikes against Iranian assets, establishing air superiority and neutralizing key elements of Iran’s military infrastructure. According to Wolicki, these developments underscore a growing truth: Israel no longer requires American military aid to secure its national defense.

“This isn’t a new war,” Wolicki said. “It’s the continuation of a conflict that started on October 7. Iran is simply the head of the snake.” He emphasized that Israel’s actions are part of a broader campaign to dismantle Iran’s proxy network—Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis—and degrade Iran’s ability to destabilize the region.

Aligning with Netanyahu on Aid

Wolicki’s position aligns with recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has publicly stated that Israel should aim to become independent of American assistance. “I’m with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Wolicki told Kirk. “I’m in favor of ending the aid to Israel.”

The current aid package is governed by a 10-year memorandum of understanding signed under the Obama administration in 2016. Wolicki noted that the agreement compelled Israel to wind down certain domestic weapons production, complicating any immediate disengagement. “We can’t just cut off the aid cold turkey,” he said. “Israel needs time to rebuild parts of its defense industry that were shuttered because of that deal.”

Rethinking the Value of U.S. Aid

Wolicki challenged assumptions about the strategic utility of American aid, arguing that it imposes political constraints on Israeli decision-making. “The political cost of the aid is not worth it,” he said. “It ties Israel’s hands.”

He also questioned the broader logic of U.S. military spending in the region. “America maintains bases in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere—none in Israel,” he said. “Those cost billions annually. Yet Israel, without a U.S. base, remains America’s most reliable ally in the region.”

Wolicki emphasized that U.S. military assistance constitutes a relatively small portion of Israel’s defense posture—less than 1% of Israel’s GDP, roughly 10% of its defense budget, and about 2% of its total national budget. “Ninety percent of Israel’s military expenditures are funded by Israel,” he said.

He contrasted this with American spending on Ukraine, which he claimed has already exceeded the total aid Israel has received since its founding in 1948. The comparison is likely to resonate with conservative audiences wary of open-ended foreign commitments.

A Conservative Case for Strategic Independence

Wolicki’s message speaks directly to tensions within the MAGA movement, where isolationist instincts often clash with longstanding pro-Israel sentiment. By advocating for a strong U.S.-Israel alliance based on strategic cooperation rather than financial dependency, he offers a middle path: a fiscally responsible approach that maintains key geopolitical partnerships.

“We’re not asking for American troops. We’re not asking for bases,” Wolicki said. “Israel can fight its own battles. We simply want to maintain our strategic alignment.”

Asked what victory in the Iran conflict would look like, Wolicki outlined a targeted strategy: eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities and neutralizing its regional proxies. He stressed that Israel has no intention of imposing regime change. “That’s for the Iranian people to decide,” he said. “Israel won’t be putting troops on the ground.”

A Model for Future Alliances?

Beyond the immediate context, Wolicki’s position gestures toward a potential realignment of U.S. alliance structures. As policymakers seek to reduce overseas commitments without forfeiting global influence, Israel’s trajectory—from aid recipient to independent strategic partner—could serve as a model.

His call for ending military aid while preserving intelligence and technological collaboration marks a shift in how some within the conservative movement think about American power abroad. It is a vision of alliances grounded in shared interests, mutual respect, and financial independence—a formula that may appeal to a movement increasingly focused on sovereignty and self-reliance.