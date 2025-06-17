Trump Demands Total End to Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions as Major Damage Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites and Netanyahu’s Leadership Gains Approval

Trump Demands Iran End Its Nuclear Ambitions and Criticizes Ceasefire Claims

In a bold declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump insisted that Iran must completely abandon its nuclear program, urging Tehran to “give up entirely” on its atomic ambitions. The president’s comments came during his return to Washington after leaving the G7 Summit early to focus on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump reaffirmed his firm stance, stating, “Simply put, Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon.” He went on to express his frustration that Iran had not taken his advice to sign a deal, adding, “What a shame and waste of human life.” Trump also made it clear that Iran’s nuclear program posed a grave threat and that he believed Tehran was very close to achieving its goal of developing nuclear weapons.

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, Trump made an urgent plea for civilians in Tehran to evacuate, emphasizing their safety. “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran,” he stated, sparking concerns over the United States’ involvement in Israel’s military operations. However, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell clarified that U.S. forces in the region were currently in a defensive posture, ready to protect American interests but not actively engaging in military strikes.

President Trump said on Air Force One that he wants "a real end," with #Iran "giving up entirely" on its nuclear program. He predicted that Israeli won't be slowing up its barrage on Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed… pic.twitter.com/z9PLFNdjhj — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 17, 2025

Trump’s comments also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested that Trump had left the summit to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump denied these claims, asserting that his actions were focused on far more significant matters than a ceasefire, adding, “Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong.”

Trump further emphasized that Israel would not ease its pressure on Iran, warning that major developments were expected in the coming days. As the situation in the region intensified, Trump remained in close contact with the White House Situation Room, prepared to make crucial decisions regarding U.S. strategy.

Trump posts on Truth Social re: Iran and tells reporters on Air Force One:



“I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate,” adding he wants “An end, a real end, not a ceasefire, a real end.”



He’s headed to the Situation Room shortly. pic.twitter.com/DScHfeMrym — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 17, 2025

While he stopped short of confirming whether special envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance would be sent to engage with Iranian negotiators, Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran about the consequences of harming U.S. troops. “If they do anything to our people, we will come down hard on them,” he declared.

Trump’s remarks underscore the United States’ continued commitment to stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and the growing stakes in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

IAEA Confirms Major Damage to Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that nearly all of the 15,000 centrifuges at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility were severely damaged, likely destroyed, in a recent Israeli airstrike. Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the IAEA, indicated that the loss of external power caused by the attack probably led to the destruction of the centrifuges, with significant damage reported both inside and outside the underground portions of the site.

Grossi explained in an interview that the underground enrichment areas, which house centrifuges and supporting infrastructure, suffered substantial harm, while the above-ground facilities were completely destroyed. He noted that Israeli forces had targeted “critical infrastructure” related to Iran’s nuclear program, causing a significant setback for Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Additional damage was reported at Iran’s Isfahan nuclear complex, where four key buildings, including those related to uranium conversion, were heavily impacted. Grossi acknowledged that while the underground spaces at Isfahan appeared unaffected, these areas are believed to house some of Iran’s most highly enriched uranium stock.

This is an X-ray visualization of the Iranian enrichment facility at Natanz, where the regime was developing its nuclear weapons program. Eager to see the before and after footage! pic.twitter.com/rCfa3ViQJW — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) June 13, 2025

The Israeli strikes have left Iran’s nuclear program in disarray, although some facilities, like the Fordow enrichment site, remain operational due to their deep underground locations. Meanwhile, satellite images revealed that Israel’s strikes on the Arak heavy water reactor complex had minimal impact.

The IAEA’s assessment adds weight to Israel’s confirmation that the Natanz site had suffered “significant damage,” further complicating Iran’s nuclear efforts and diminishing its capacity to move forward with enrichment activities. This development marks a crucial chapter in the ongoing conflict, as Israel seeks to neutralize Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

According to footage from the area near the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Isfahan, which was hit in the second wave, the facility’s main power transformer appears to have been struck. #Israeli attacks on #Iran are going on. pic.twitter.com/wU1YYBWnFS — Burak Uzun (@buraktalhauzun) June 13, 2025

Poll Shows Majority of Israelis Approve Netanyahu’s Handling of Iran Conflict

A new poll reveals that a majority of Israelis approve of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership amid the ongoing military conflict with Iran, with nearly two-thirds rating his management of the situation as “excellent.” The Channel 14 survey, conducted with 476 respondents, also found that 19% of Israelis considered Netanyahu’s prosecution of the war to be “good,” while only 20% viewed his efforts unfavorably.

The poll also indicated that the conflict has had an impact on public opinion regarding Netanyahu’s leadership. Approximately 37% of respondents said their opinion of Netanyahu had improved since the onset of hostilities, while 59% reported no change and 4% said it had worsened.

Furthermore, when asked about Israel’s military objectives, three-quarters of Israelis supported the idea of toppling the Iranian regime, while a smaller portion (16%) favored limiting the campaign to targeting Iran’s nuclear sites. A further 9% remained undecided on the matter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening ceremony of Assuta Hospital in the southern city of Be’er Sheva, southern Israel, June 5, 2025. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90

The poll also gauged political preferences in Israel, showing that Netanyahu remains the most popular figure for prime minister, with 54% of respondents backing him, followed by Naftali Bennett at 24% and other opposition figures trailing behind.

Since the Israeli preemptive strike on June 13, Israel has achieved significant military success, including air superiority and substantial damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Despite hundreds of rockets fired by Iran into Israel, the country has faced minimal damage, with 24 civilian casualties reported.

In the aftermath of these events, Israel’s defense forces claimed responsibility for the death of Major General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior wartime commander, marking another critical blow to Iran’s military leadership during the conflict.