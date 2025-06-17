Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

A Father’s Call for Help: Rebuilding After Iran’s Missile Attack

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

June 17, 2025

2 min read

Rescue teams inspect a damaged building following a strike by an Iranian ballistic missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, on June 15, 2025. At least six Israelis were killed in the strike, and dozens were injured. Photo by Gili Yaari / Flash90

Josh Wander is a long-time contributor to Israel365 News. He is actively involved in the Geula movement, attending lectures on the Third Temple and participating in reenactments of the Temple. He created a pair of silver Temple Trumpets to fulfill the commandment of Chatzotzros. Wander’s website explains that, according to the Rambam, this is a biblical commandment – to blow the silver trumpets in times of war and trouble for the Jewish People. Wander is a strong believer in the redemptive ingathering of the exiles and established the NGO, Bring Them Home Now, to educate religious Jews about the importance of settling the land of Israel.

To be close to the action, Wander lives on the Mount of Olives in an apartment that overlooks the Temple Mount.

Wander is a volunteer medic in Zaka’s emergency response team and serves in the IDF reserves as part of the Ministry of Defense’s National Emergency Management Authority. After Oct. 7, Wander spent several months in uniform, engaged in the incredible mitzvah of preparing the victims for burial.

Wander’s daughter followed in her father’s footsteps and, after serving in the IDF, she joined the Israeli police force. At 24 years old, she moved to an apartment in Bat Yam, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

At 2:30 AM on Saturday, the Color Red Siren sounded, and she descended to the building’s bomb shelter along with the other residents. Tragically, the apartment building suffered a direct hit, killing nine, including three children. Over one hundred were injured in the missile strike. Wander’s daughter was injured when the steel blast door was blown off its hinges.

She was taken to the hospital along with the other wounded. Wander described her current condition, saying she can’t hear well out of one ear, her head is in a lot of pain, and she is (understandably) traumatized. 

After being released from the hospital, she discovered that she had no apartment to return to and her car had been destroyed. All of her belongings in the apartment were gone. 

She returned home to the Mount of Olives, where her mother showered her with love and is helping her recover. Wander has been called back to reserve duty but he turned to Israel365 to help his daughter rebuild her life.

We, in turn, are turning to the Israel365 community for help. Your support can make a real difference in helping Wander’s daughter and others who have lost everything in these attacks.

Your donation will provide shelter, food, and clothing for those who have been left homeless. It will also fund psychological care for those struggling with trauma, and help defend Israel against ongoing terror.

Help rebuild lives, restore hope, and stand with Israel during this critical time!

