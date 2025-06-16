Join the emergency webinar: Israel’s Multifront War

Join a panel of experts today to discuss Israel’s ongoing battle for its existence.

Israel365 Action and The Victory Coalition proudly present a timely emergency briefing on “Israel’s Multifront War: The Take-Down of Iran and The Irrelevance of the ‘Two-State Delusion’.” This webinar will bring together top American and Israeli experts to address Israel’s multifront conflict, including the ongoing war with Iran and the futile push for a Palestinian state, which is increasingly irrelevant in light of current events.

Today, Monday, June 16, 2025, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. EST, join us for a critical briefing on the latest developments in Israel’s multifront war, ignited by the October 7, 2023, attacks. The panel will focus on two urgent topics: Israel’s escalating confrontation with Iran, as it targets Iranian leadership and nuclear infrastructure, and the discredited UN-sponsored push for a Palestinian state, which continues to ignore the realities on the ground and the impossibility of peace negotiations in the midst of ongoing violence and terrorism.

The unfolding warfare between the Jewish State and Iran The just-postponed UN-sponsored meeting in New York aimed at promoting the clearly overtaken-by-events notion of a Palestinian State.

A distinguished panel of American and Israeli experts will examine the circumstances that catalyzed Israel’s devastating, and ongoing, waves of attacks on the Iranian leadership, its covert nuclear weapons program, other infrastructure, the likely strategic and political effects of the preemptive defensive campaign to date, and its prospects.

They will also assess the obvious problems with another facet of the multifront war being waged against Israel: a diplomatic offensive aimed at advancing international recognition of a state called Palestine.

For one thing, no such state currently exists. For another, the creation of such a state is, by treaty, a matter for negotiation and agreement by Israel and Palestinian representatives, which have not taken place. And, in particular, there is by no means any shared understanding, let alone accord, concerning the practical, logistical, and most especially security implications of such a state. The current conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, to say nothing of Israel’s death-struggle with the latter’s patrons in Tehran, makes any such arrangement all the more strategically ill-advised and unacceptable.

The panel will be co-moderated by Frank Gaffney, President of the Institute for the American Future and Vice Chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China, along with Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, the Executive Director of Israel365 Action; columnist, and co-host of the “Shoulder-to-Shoulder” podcast.

Panelists will include:

Ambassador (Ret,) Yoram Ettinger- Former Minister for Congressional Affairs, Embassy of Israel to the United States; Editor, The Ettinger Report

Itamar Marcus-Director, Palestinian Media Watch; author, Deception: Betraying the Peace Process”

Robert Spencer- Author, The Palestinian Delusion: The Catastrophic History of the Middle East Peace Process, Director, Jihad Watch

MK Ohad Tal-Member of Knesset; Member, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee

Kenneth Abramowitz-President, Citizens for National Security; founder, SavetheWest.com

Dr. David Wurmser, PhD, Former Middle East Advisor to the Vice President and the National Security Advisor; Director, Middle East Program, Center for Security Policy; naval intelligence veteran

The webinar will be held at 2:00-3:30 p.m. EST, Monday, June 16, 2025.

You can register online at The Victory Coalition’s website

The Victory Coalition’s mission is to focus on the need for victory over those determined to impose Sharia, whether by violent jihad or the stealthy, subversive kind, on Americans here at home and on their friends and allies in the Middle East and beyond.Israel365 Action is a fearless advocacy movement standing unapologetically for the Jewish people’s God-given right to the entire land of Israel. We will never surrender Judea & Samaria – the biblical heartland of the Jewish people – and we boldly confront Israel’s enemies wherever they operate.