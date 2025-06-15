Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reason and Dialogue Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Pope Leo XIV delivered one of his strongest peace appeals since assuming the papacy, urging Iranian and Israeli authorities to pursue dialogue over conflict as tensions escalate between the two nations. The pontiff’s remarks came during a Saturday address at St. Peter’s Basilica, where he expressed deep concern over recent developments in the region.

A Call for Responsibility and Reason

Speaking to an audience gathered for the Jubilee of Sport at St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo appealed on Saturday for authorities in Iran and Israel to act with “reason” after airstrikes between the two countries killed dozens and sent civilians into shelters, and called on the nations to pursue dialogue.

Leo, in one of the strongest peace appeals yet of his five-week papacy, told an audience in St. Peter’s Basilica he was following the situation with “great concern.”

“In such a delicate moment, I strongly wish to renew an appeal to responsibility and to reason,” said the pope. The pontiff emphasized that recent events have caused him significant worry, noting how “news continues to arrive that causes great concern. The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated, and at such a delicate moment, I wish to strongly renew an appeal to responsibility and reason.”

Building Peace Through Dialogue

The pope’s message centered on the fundamental principle that peaceful resolution must take precedence over military action. “The commitment to building a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue to build a lasting peace, founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV was particularly emphatic about the sanctity of human existence, declaring that “No one should ever threaten the existence of another.” This statement underscored his belief that diplomatic solutions must always be prioritized over military escalation.

A Global Responsibility for Peace

The pontiff extended his appeal beyond the immediate parties involved, calling on the international community to play an active role in fostering peace. “It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all,” said Leo.

His words reflect a broader vision of collective responsibility, where nations must work together to create conditions for lasting stability and mutual understanding.

A New Papal Voice

Leo was elected on May 8 to replace the late Pope Francis and is the first pope from the United States. Unlike Francis, who often spoke off the cuff at public events, Leo is more cautious with words and almost always speaks from a prepared text. True to his measured approach, the pope read aloud his appeal on Saturday in Italian from a piece of paper.

This careful, deliberate style has characterized Pope Leo XIV’s early papacy, as he navigates complex global issues with thoughtful consideration. His latest intervention in the Iran-Israel situation demonstrates his commitment to using the papal platform to advocate for peaceful resolution of international conflicts.

The pope’s appeal comes at a critical moment when diplomatic efforts are essential to prevent further escalation and protect civilian lives on all sides of the conflict.