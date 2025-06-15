Female IAF Combat Navigator Weighs in on Iran Mission

An Israeli Air Force combat navigator who participated in the strikes in Iran spoke publicly on Sunday about her experience.

“I felt the weight of responsibility — to eliminate a real, existential threat to the State of Israel,” she said. “We do this for the quiet of tomorrow, for our home. This is our mission.”

“When I flew on a mission 1,500 km from home, I knew I was part of a historic moment,” Major Sh. said. “I thought about home.”

“In real time, everything was perfectly synchronized — ground and air crews worked together as one. Behind every cockpit are hundreds of people on the ground. This was a remarkable joint success,” she said. “It was a complex and powerful operation, meant to ensure a better, safer future for our children.”