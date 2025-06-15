Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Female IAF Combat Navigator Weighs in on Iran Mission

June 15, 2025

IAF Combat navigator (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

An Israeli Air Force combat navigator who participated in the strikes in Iran spoke publicly on Sunday about her experience.

“I felt the weight of responsibility — to eliminate a real, existential threat to the State of Israel,” she said. “We do this for the quiet of tomorrow, for our home. This is our mission.”

“When I flew on a mission 1,500 km from home, I knew I was part of a historic moment,” Major Sh. said. “I thought about home.”

“In real time, everything was perfectly synchronized — ground and air crews worked together as one. Behind every cockpit are hundreds of people on the ground. This was a remarkable joint success,” she said. “It was a complex and powerful operation, meant to ensure a better, safer future for our children.”

