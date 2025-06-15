Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Four Members of Christian Arab Family Killed in Iranian Missile Attack 

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

June 15, 2025

< 1 minute

al-Khatib Gamily (Photo via Twitter)

At least four members of a Christian Arab Israeli family were killed in an Iranian missile attack late Saturday night. The Iranian missile hit a private, two-story home just after 11:00 PM in the Arab Israeli town of Tamra, outside of Haifa, in northern Israel. At least four people were killed and ten wounded in the missile attack. 

“This was a direct hit on a residential building. Sadly, four women from the same family were pronounced dead at the scene. We also treated several nearby residents suffering from acute anxiety,” said United Hatzalah EMTs Majdoub Mohammad and Ofer Levi, who responded to the incident in Tamra.

The victims were identified as members of the Khatib (or al-Khatib) family, including a mother, Manar Khatib, 47, her daughters Hala, 20, and Shada, 13, and another female relative in her 40s, Manar Diab Khatib.

Arab American blogger Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib reported that a fifth member of the family was also fatally injured in the attack, though this claim has not been independently verified.

In 2001, the ethnic makeup of the city was almost entirely Arab (99.6% Muslim). In 2019, two Israeli-Arab residents of Tamra were arrested for allegedly planning an Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack. In January 2024, an Arab from Tamra carried out a ramming attack at a naval base in Haifa. 

Share this article

Related articles

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki Urges End to U.S. Military Aid to Israel in Charlie Kirk Interview

Picture of Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

Trump Demands Total End to Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions as Major Damage Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites and Netanyahu’s Leadership Gains Approval

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

IDF Preparing for the Final Battle for the Biblical Heartland

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .