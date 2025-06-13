URGENT: Emergency Prayer Call – Praying for Israel’s Victory and Safety

At 3:00 AM this morning, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion – a massive preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Over 200 Israeli fighter jets targeted Iran’s nuclear program, eliminating top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran has retaliated with over 100 drones. The entire nation is in bomb shelters.

Israel needs our prayers NOW.

Friday, June 13th – 11:00 AM EST | 10:00 AM CST | 9:00 AM MST | 8:00 AM PST



Featured Speakers:

Eliyahu Adam Berkowitz

Rabbi Mark Fishman

Rabbi Rami Goldberg

Rabbi Elie Mischel

Rabbi Tuly Weisz

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Join us as we:

Pray for Israel’s protection and victory

Stand united with Israel under attack

with Israel under attack Declare God’s promises over Israel

Israel is under attack. Iran has revealed its plan to destroy the Jewish state and is now facing the consequences.

Your prayers matter. Israel needs you NOW.

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee” (Psalm 122:6)

