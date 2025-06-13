Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

URGENT: Emergency Prayer Call – Praying for Israel’s Victory and Safety

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

June 13, 2025

2 min read

At 3:00 AM this morning, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion – a massive preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Over 200 Israeli fighter jets targeted Iran’s nuclear program, eliminating top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran has retaliated with over 100 drones. The entire nation is in bomb shelters.

Israel needs our prayers NOW.

Friday, June 13th – 11:00 AM EST | 10:00 AM CST | 9:00 AM MST | 8:00 AM PST


 CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE EMERGENCY PRAYER CALL

  • Eliyahu Adam Berkowitz
  • Rabbi Mark Fishman
  • Rabbi Rami Goldberg
  • Rabbi Elie Mischel
  • Rabbi Tuly Weisz
  • Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Join us as we:

  • Pray for Israel’s protection and victory
  • Stand united with Israel under attack
  • Declare God’s promises over Israel

Israel is under attack. Iran has revealed its plan to destroy the Jewish state and is now facing the consequences.

Your prayers matter. Israel needs you NOW.

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee” (Psalm 122:6)

Forward this email to everyone you know. Israel’s hour of need is NOW.

