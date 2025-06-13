Iran’s 100 Drone Retaliation Fails as Israel Maintains Air Supremacy

Iran’s immediate response to Israel’s devastating preemptive strikes proved largely ineffective, as the Islamic Republic launched over 100 drones toward Israel only to see them systematically intercepted by Israeli air defenses. The failed retaliation highlighted the success of Israel’s operation in degrading Iranian capabilities while demonstrating the IDF’s continued air superiority.

Iranian Drone Attack Neutralized

IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin confirmed Friday morning that Iran had launched over 100 drones toward Israel in the hours following the Israeli strikes. However, Israeli Air Force fighter jets successfully intercepted the drones outside Israel’s borders, preventing any from reaching Israeli territory.

Israeli Air Force warplanes take off for strikes against Iranian regime targets — and return after completing their missions as part of operation Rising Lion pic.twitter.com/2sZ2P3T8gq — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 13, 2025

“The IDF has control over the situation,” military officials stated, though they noted that while most drones were shot down, they had not yet confirmed the destruction of every single drone. The successful interception allowed the Home Front Command to rescind nationwide orders for civilians to remain near sheltered areas, though restrictions on large gatherings remained in place.

The Israeli Air Force bombed Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at Israel in its strikes in Iran earlier today, the military says, publishing footage of the strike.



It also publishes a video of strikes on other weaponry in Iran. pic.twitter.com/q5KXxuScbC — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 13, 2025

The drone attack represented Iran’s most immediate available response option, as Israel’s strikes had severely degraded the Islamic Republic’s more sophisticated missile capabilities. The Iranian regime’s reliance on slow-moving drones, which take up to seven hours to reach Israel from Iran, demonstrated the limited nature of its remaining options.

Israel Continues Systematic Degradation

While defending against Iranian drones, Israeli forces continued their systematic dismantling of Iran’s remaining air defense systems. The Air Force maintained its assault on Iran’s radar array and air defenses throughout Friday morning, building upon previous operations that had already eliminated Iran’s most advanced systems.

WATCH: IDF footage of an Iranian air defense battery being destroyed pic.twitter.com/hVQ8WZr0hi — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 13, 2025

In October 2024, the IDF had already destroyed Iran’s best air defenses—the Russian-made S-300 systems. The current operation targeted Iran’s remaining medium-level defense systems, further establishing Israeli air supremacy over Iranian airspace.

IDF releases footage of Iranian surface-to-surface missiles being destroyed pic.twitter.com/yRoLDlGCMs — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 13, 2025

This ongoing destruction of Iranian air defenses serves a strategic purpose beyond the immediate operation. As the IDF continues dismantling these systems, it achieves greater air supremacy in Iranian airspace, providing freer ability to hit additional targets in future operations if necessary.

Years of Covert Preparation Revealed

The success of Israel’s operation and its ability to maintain air superiority resulted from years of meticulous preparation involving unprecedented covert operations. A security official revealed to The Times of Israel that Israel had spent years preparing for the operation against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs through an intricate web of intelligence activities.

The preparation involved tight joint planning between the IDF and Mossad intelligence agency, resulting in three distinct covert operations. Mossad agents established a drone base on Iranian soil near Tehran, with the drones activated during the overnight strikes to target surface-to-surface missile launchers aimed at Israel.

Additionally, vehicles carrying advanced weapons systems were smuggled into Iran over time. These pre-positioned systems were activated during the operation to neutralize Iran’s air defenses, giving Israeli aircraft air supremacy and freedom of action over Iranian territory.

The third component involved Mossad commandos deploying precision missiles near anti-aircraft sites in central Iran. These systems were activated simultaneously with the air strikes, creating a coordinated assault that overwhelmed Iranian defenses.

According to the security official, the operations relied on “groundbreaking thinking, bold planning and surgical operation of advanced technologies, special forces and agents operating in the heart of Iran while totally evading the eyes of local intelligence.”

Limited International Support

Unlike previous Iranian attacks on Israel in April and October 2024, when Israel enjoyed a wide alliance including the US, UK, France, and other countries helping with defense, the current situation was markedly different. Given that Israel launched a preemptive strike rather than responding to an attack, it was unclear whether Israel had similar international defensive support.

However, the absence of such support did not materially affect Israel’s ability to neutralize the Iranian drone attack, demonstrating the IDF’s independent defensive capabilities and the success of its preemptive degradation of Iranian offensive systems.

Enhanced Security Measures

The Israeli National Security Headquarters issued enhanced security warnings for Israeli citizens abroad, emphasizing increased risks of terrorist retaliation. The advisory warned that recent developments “increase the likelihood that terrorist elements will seek to commit acts of revenge against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide, including civilians.”

Israeli citizens abroad were advised to avoid displaying Jewish and Israeli symbols in public, refrain from posting location information on social media, and avoid large-scale events associated with Israel or Judaism. The warning reflected concerns that Iran might activate its global terrorist network to retaliate against Israeli and Jewish targets when direct military options proved ineffective.

Strategic Implications

Iran’s failed drone response and Israel’s continued air operations demonstrated several strategic realities. First, Israel’s preemptive strikes had successfully degraded Iran’s most threatening capabilities, forcing the regime to rely on less effective weapons systems. Second, years of covert preparation had given Israel unprecedented operational advantages within Iranian territory.

The systematic destruction of Iranian air defenses also established conditions for potential future operations, should Iran attempt to rebuild its nuclear capabilities or launch more sophisticated attacks. The combination of overt military strikes and covert intelligence operations had created a new strategic reality in which Iranian territory was no longer secure from Israeli action.

Iran’s inability to mount an effective immediate response, despite its extensive preparations for conflict with Israel, highlighted the success of Israel’s intelligence gathering and operational planning. The Islamic Republic’s resort to slow-moving drones demonstrated the limitations of its remaining capabilities after years of Israeli covert operations and the devastating overnight strikes.