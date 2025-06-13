Military Operation Details: Precision Strikes Decapitate Iranian Leadership

Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” demonstrated unprecedented precision and intelligence coordination, successfully eliminating key Iranian military and nuclear leadership while striking critical infrastructure across the Islamic Republic.

The operation involved over 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets in multiple waves of attacks that began at 3:00 AM Israel time and continued for several hours. The aircraft dropped more than 330 precision-guided munitions on approximately 100 carefully selected targets throughout Iran.

Intelligence coordination was crucial to the operation’s success. The Intelligence Directorate provided precise guidance for the strikes, identifying not only facility locations but also the whereabouts of senior Iranian officials. This intelligence gathering likely took months of preparation and involved multiple sources and methods.

Simultaneously with the air strikes, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency conducted covert sabotage operations deep inside Iran, targeting air defense systems and missile facilities. This coordination between overt military action and covert intelligence operations maximized the effectiveness of both components.

The strikes successfully eliminated several high-value targets among Iran’s leadership. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami, one of Iran’s most powerful military figures, was killed in the attacks. Iran’s military chief Mohammad Bagheri and the head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid, were also confirmed dead.

Perhaps most significantly for Iran’s nuclear program, six nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes, including Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi. The elimination of these technical experts represents a severe blow to Iran’s nuclear weapons development capability that will take years to recover from.

The operation targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure with particular precision. The Natanz enrichment facility, housing thousands of centrifuges used to enrich uranium, was hit multiple times and suffered significant damage. The extent of damage to the underground facility remains unclear, but Iranian state television showed heavy smoke billowing from the site.

Military production facilities were also targeted, including ballistic missile factories that produce the rockets capable of reaching Israel within minutes. These strikes aimed to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten Israel with conventional weapons while pursuing nuclear capability.

Israeli Air Force pilots demonstrated exceptional skill in penetrating Iranian airspace and successfully engaging targets despite Iran’s air defense systems. The coordination required to conduct simultaneous strikes across multiple Iranian provinces while avoiding civilian casualties reflects months of detailed planning and preparation.

The IDF reported that additional senior Iranian officials were believed killed beyond those already confirmed, suggesting the intelligence operation identified numerous high-value targets. An Israeli defense official noted that what took ten days to accomplish against Hezbollah leadership was achieved against Iran “in ten minutes.”

The operation’s success in eliminating key leadership while striking critical infrastructure demonstrates Israel’s advanced military capabilities and intelligence gathering. The precision of the strikes minimized civilian casualties while maximizing strategic impact against Iran’s nuclear and military programs.