Netanyahu Addresses Iranian People: “You Are Not Our Enemies”

In a significant portion of his address to the nation following Israel’s strikes on Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a direct appeal to the Iranian people, emphasizing that Israel’s conflict is with the oppressive Islamic regime, not with the Iranian nation itself.

“We do not hate you. You are not our enemies. We have a common enemy: a tyrannical regime that tramples you,” Netanyahu stated in his video message. “For nearly 50 years, this regime has robbed you of the chance for a good life.”

This message reflects Israel’s longstanding position that the Iranian people are victims of the same regime that threatens Israel’s existence. Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Israel and Iran maintained strong diplomatic and economic ties, with significant cooperation in areas ranging from oil to military technology.

The Islamic Republic has systematically oppressed the Iranian people through brutal enforcement of religious law, suppression of political dissent, and economic mismanagement that has led to widespread poverty despite Iran’s vast oil wealth. The regime has faced numerous popular uprisings, most recently the nationwide protests that began in 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

During these protests, hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets demanding freedom and an end to the Islamic Republic’s rule. The regime responded with deadly force, killing hundreds of protesters and imprisoning thousands more. The courage displayed by Iranian protesters, particularly young women, inspired international admiration and highlighted the deep desire for change within Iranian society.

Netanyahu’s message acknowledged this struggle for freedom: “I have no doubt that your day of liberation from this tyranny is closer than ever. And when that day comes, Israelis and Iranians will renew the alliance between our two ancient peoples. Together, we will build a future of prosperity, a future of peace, a future of hope.”

This appeal to the Iranian people serves multiple strategic purposes. It undermines the regime’s narrative that Israel is an enemy of the Iranian people, while building potential support for regime change from within Iran. It also reflects genuine Israeli sentiment that the conflict is ideological rather than ethnic or national.

Many Israelis, particularly those of Middle Eastern origin, maintain cultural connections to Iran and Persian civilization. Israel is home to a significant population of Iranian Jews who fled the Islamic Republic, and these communities often serve as bridges between Israeli and Iranian culture.

The message also seeks to exploit existing tensions between the Iranian people and their government. Polls consistently show that Iranians have among the most positive attitudes toward Israel of any Middle Eastern population, despite their government’s hostile rhetoric.

By framing the conflict in terms of freedom versus oppression rather than national rivalry, Netanyahu positioned Israel as an ally of the Iranian people’s aspirations for liberty and human rights.