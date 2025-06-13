Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Operation Rising Lion: Israel Launches Major Preemptive Strike Against Iran’s Nuclear Program

I pursued my enemies and overtook them; I did not turn back till they were destroyed. 38 I crushed them so that they could not rise; they fell beneath my feet. 39 You armed me with strength for battle; you humbled my adversaries before me.

Psalms

18:

37

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

June 13, 2025

2 min read

Israel & Iran - disagreement (Shuttersrock)

In the early hours of Friday morning, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” a massive preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, military installations, and senior leadership. The operation began at 3:00 AM Israel time on Thursday night, marking a dramatic escalation in the conflict that began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

Over 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in the opening strikes, dropping more than 330 munitions on approximately 100 targets across Iran. The operation was guided by precise intelligence from Israel’s Intelligence Directorate, which had identified an imminent nuclear threat from the Islamic Republic.

“We launched the operation at the most appropriate time — we identified that the regime was racing toward a nuclear bomb,” stated IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin. Israeli intelligence had discovered that Iran was advancing a secret nuclear weapons program and was approaching “the point of no return” in its pursuit of nuclear capabilities.

The strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz, one of two underground nuclear sites in the country. Iranian state television confirmed that “the Natanz enrichment facility has been hit several times,” showing footage of heavy smoke billowing from the site. The other major nuclear facility at Fordo was also reportedly targeted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel had “no choice but to attack Iran,” emphasizing the existential nature of the threat. In a video statement released in both Hebrew and English, Netanyahu warned that Iran had enriched enough uranium to build fifteen nuclear bombs and was taking unprecedented steps toward weaponization.

“We can’t leave these threats for the next generation, because if we don’t act now, there will not be another generation,” Netanyahu stated. “If we don’t act now, we simply won’t be here.”

The operation successfully eliminated key Iranian leadership, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami and Iran’s military chief Mohammad Bagheri. Six nuclear scientists were also confirmed killed, dealing a severe blow to Iran’s nuclear program infrastructure.

Israeli officials indicated that the operation was expected to last several days, with the military preparing for heavy retaliatory fire from Iran. However, they expressed confidence that “at the end of the operation, there will be no nuclear threat” from the Islamic Republic.

The strikes came after decades of Israeli warnings about Iran’s nuclear program and followed intelligence indicating that Tehran was coordinating with Hezbollah and Hamas for precision strikes intended to pave the way for an invasion of Israeli territory.

Share this article

Related articles

Iran’s 100 Drone Retaliation Fails as Israel Maintains Air Supremacy

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israel-Trump Administration Unified as Democrats and International Community Condemn Iran Strike

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Military Operation Details: Precision Strikes Decapitate Iranian Leadership

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .