Israel Recovers Hostage Bodies in Gaza, Thwarts Terror in Syria, and Warns Egypt Over Protest March to Gaza Border

Bodies of Two Hostages Recovered from Gaza, 53 Remain in Captivity

Israeli military forces have recovered the bodies of two hostages, including Yair Yaakov, during a targeted operation in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza. The rescue was carried out by the IDF and Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency.

Yaakov had been held in captivity for 613 days following his abduction during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. He was killed during that initial assault, as he tried to protect his family in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. His death was officially confirmed by the IDF earlier this year.

The IDF has recovered the body of murdered hostage Yair Yaakov during an operation in Gaza.



His sons Or and Yagil were kidnapped and released during the first hostage deal.



May Yair’s memory forever be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/kPBgl5Q09p — Eli Kowaz – איליי קואז (@elikowaz) June 11, 2025

Yaakov’s two sons and his partner, who were also taken hostage, were released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023. The identity of the second individual whose remains were recovered has not been publicly disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

The recovery was the result of intelligence cooperation among Israel’s hostage task force, Military Intelligence Directorate, and Shin Bet. After retrieval, the bodies were transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification.

Military officials reiterated their commitment to bringing home all hostages, both living and deceased. Currently, 53 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, with Israeli intelligence assessing that at least 20 may still be alive.

Israeli Forces Capture Hamas Operatives in Southern Syria

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a successful overnight raid in southern Syria, arresting several Hamas operatives suspected of planning attacks on Israeli targets.

The operation took place in the Beit Jenn region and was led by reserve soldiers from the IDF’s 3rd Alexandroni Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, responsible for operations along the Syrian border. The military reported that the arrests followed weeks of intelligence gathering on terrorist activity in the area.

Weapons and ammunition were seized during the operation. The IDF stated the detainees had been plotting assaults on Israeli citizens and soldiers operating near the Syrian frontier.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces also conducted a drone strike targeting a Hamas operative in southern Syria. That strike occurred near Mazraat Beit Jinn, east of Mount Hermon.

On June 3, rockets were fired from southern Syria into the Israeli Golan Heights—marking the first such attack since May 2024. The rockets landed in open areas and caused no injuries or damage.

Israel Urges Egypt to Stop Protesters Heading Toward Gaza Border

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has called on Egyptian authorities to prevent an international protest convoy from reaching the Gaza border through Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Roughly 1,000 activists from more than 50 countries are reportedly participating in the march, which is set to begin in El Arish and reach Gaza within several days. The protesters are part of the “Global March to Gaza” campaign, which claims it seeks humanitarian access to the Rafah crossing.

Katz warned that the demonstration, involving participants aligned with extremist ideologies, poses a potential threat not only to Israeli forces but also to Egypt and other moderate governments in the region. He stated that many participants have ideological ties to Hamas and Iran, and that Israel would act if Egyptian forces failed to block their approach.

Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on March 15, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

Organizers of the march said they plan to remain in the Rafah area between June 15 and 19, depending on Egyptian approval. They claim to be coordinating with humanitarian groups and diplomatic figures to request access through the border crossing.

The protest follows a failed attempt earlier this week by a group of activists, including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg, to break the maritime blockade on Gaza. Their yacht was intercepted by Israeli forces before reaching the coast.

Israel maintains that its naval blockade of Gaza is consistent with international law and necessary due to ongoing threats from Hamas and the region’s active conflict status, particularly in light of attacks like the one on October 7, 2023.