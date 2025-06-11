U.S. Rejects Palestinian Statehood, Hostage Talks See Movement, and France Faces Antisemitic Crime Trial

Huckabee: Palestinian Statehood Unlikely Anytime Soon

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested this week that the formation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank is increasingly improbable, calling it a far-off, if not impossible, goal.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Huckabee remarked, “Unless there’s a dramatic cultural transformation, I don’t see it happening in our lifetime.” He further clarified that such a change appears “highly unlikely.”

When asked whether the Trump administration is actively pursuing Palestinian statehood, Huckabee was blunt: “I don’t think so.”

The ambassador proposed that Palestinian self-rule could potentially be realized outside the contested territories, perhaps within another Muslim-majority country. “Israel’s land is a small slice in a vast region dominated by Muslim nations,” he said. “Expecting Israel to keep giving up land—when others have hundreds of times more—raises serious questions.”

“Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria?”



Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, tells Bloomberg's Ethan Bronner that if one day there is a Palestinian state, it need not necessarily be based in the West Bank, as has long been assumed https://t.co/ztBtSo2Lyc pic.twitter.com/EJHLwtcAPl — Bloomberg (@business) June 10, 2025

Huckabee’s comments come at a time when countries like Spain, Ireland, and Norway have formally recognized Palestinian statehood, despite strong opposition from Israel.

Earlier this year, the Israeli parliament overwhelmingly backed a Cabinet resolution rejecting any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. The government warned European powers that such moves could trigger Israeli sovereignty claims over parts of the West Bank.

Israeli officials have told key allies like France and the U.K. that uncoordinated recognition could push Jerusalem to annex portions of the territory and legalize certain outposts.

Asked by JNS in April whether President Trump was preparing any major announcements on Israeli sovereignty, Huckabee responded that the administration’s immediate priority was securing the release of hostages, particularly Americans. “That’s at the top of the president’s agenda,” he said, “followed by preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threat.”

Hostage Negotiations See Glimmer of Hope, Israeli Officials Say

Israeli leaders say there’s been “some progress” in negotiations to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, though conflicting reports raise questions about how substantial those advances truly are.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level security meeting on Tuesday night with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and senior negotiators. The goal: to assess the latest developments in talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

“The meeting focused on updates to the negotiation framework and planning future steps,” Netanyahu’s office confirmed.

According to Israel’s Kan News, the talks have entered a delicate phase, with the U.S. and mediators pressing for a compromise. An unnamed international official suggested the progress was promising but not yet close to a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Hamas sources cited by Kan downplayed any tangible developments, claiming no significant movement had occurred. Despite this, Washington and Doha remain cautiously optimistic, continuing to apply pressure.

Speaking alongside his Zambian counterpart in Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar acknowledged that “some progress” had been made but urged restraint: “Based on past experience, I don’t want to exaggerate. Our goal remains clear—returning all hostages, living and deceased.”

As of today, 55 hostages remain in Gaza following their abduction on October 7, 2023—613 days ago. Israeli officials believe that at least 20 of them are still alive.

Teen Boys on Trial in France Over Antisemitic Rape of Jewish Girl

A year after a disturbing attack on a 12-year-old Jewish girl near Paris, three teenagers are now on trial in a French juvenile court. The case, which has sparked outrage within France’s Jewish community, is being heard behind closed doors due to the age of those involved.

Two of the boys, now aged 13 and 14, are charged with gang rape, assault, and antisemitic threats. The third—identified as the girl’s former boyfriend—is accused of planning the assault and threatening the victim, but cannot face jail time as he was under 13 at the time.

The incident occurred in Courbevoie, a suburb of Paris, on June 15, 2024. According to reports from RTL and 20Minutes, the girl was lured to an empty building where she was confronted, questioned about her Jewish identity amid the Gaza conflict, and then raped. The attackers allegedly filmed the assault and used the footage to extort the girl, threatening to release it unless she paid them 200 euros. It was later shared.

“She is not well. Her family is in shock.”



In an interview on French TV, the lawyer of the 12-year-old girl who was raped in Courbevoie because she is Jewish speaks out.



“She is unwell, both psychologically and physically. This young girl has endured everything. She suffered… pic.twitter.com/MFJnXNMUZH — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 22, 2024

The girl had been spending the afternoon with another boy—her current boyfriend—with her parents’ permission. After walking her home, the boy said goodbye just outside her apartment building. There, her ex-boyfriend intercepted her and allegedly led her into the assault. Reports indicate that the former boyfriend broke off their brief relationship after learning she was Jewish; she had initially claimed to be Muslim to avoid harassment at school.

Graphic images of the attack were reportedly sent to the boy she had been with earlier that day, accompanied by a message: “Look at your chick.”

The girl’s mother found her an hour later, after being alerted. A forensic exam confirmed her account of the assault.

The accused rapists face potential years in juvenile detention if found guilty. The third teen may receive only rehabilitative measures due to his age. The victim has since changed schools and relocated with her family, but continues to experience emotional trauma, their lawyer stated.

This case has drawn comparisons to a 2014 attack in Créteil, where three Muslim men targeted a Jewish couple in what they called retaliation for events in Palestine. That incident also ended in a rape conviction.

Antisemitism in France remains a growing concern. In 2024, over 1,500 antisemitic incidents were documented—only slightly down from the previous year’s record total. The October 7 Hamas-led attacks in Israel sparked a surge in antisemitic violence across France, with over 1,000 incidents reported in just the first month after.