“Mount Sinai Monastery” Focus of Legal Controversy

A recent Egyptian court ruling sparked international concern and diplomatic tensions over one of Christianity’s most ancient and revered sites. The ruling by an Egyptian Court of Appeals regarding St. Catherine’s Monastery raised fears about the future of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. It prompted urgent diplomatic interventions from Greece and global Christian leaders.

The Sacred Significance of St. Catherine’s Monastery

Nestled at the foot of Mount Sinai on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and Gaza, St. Catherine’s Monastery stands as one of the world’s most historically and religiously significant sites. Officially known as the Sacred Autonomous Royal Monastery of St. Catherine of the Holy and God-Trodden Mount Sinai, this fortified complex dates back to the 6th century when Byzantine Emperor Justinian I founded it between 548 and 565.

The monastery’s profound religious importance stems from its location and traditions. Built around what monastic tradition holds to be the Burning Bush, where God appeared to Moses in the Book of Exodus, the site is sacred to Christianity, Islam, and Judaism alike. According to biblical tradition, this is where Moses received the Ten Commandments, making it a pilgrimage destination revered by three major world religions. The monastery also contains the well where Moses is believed to have met his wife, Zipporah, and houses relics of St. Catherine of Alexandria, the 4th-century martyr associated with the Catherine wheel.

The spiritual significance extends beyond its Biblical connections. Among the monastery’s abbots was St. John Climacus, author of the mystical treatise “The Ladder of Divine Ascent.” The monastery is home to ancient icons reproduced worldwide, including the renowned 6th-century Christ Pantocrator and the 12th-century Ladder of Divine Ascent.

A Treasure Trove of Christian Heritage

St. Catherine’s Monastery houses what UNESCO describes as one of the world’s most extensive libraries, containing approximately 3,300 manuscripts that represent some of Christianity’s earliest and most precious texts. These manuscripts, written in Greek, Syriac, and Arabic, include invaluable Christian documents that have survived for over a millennium in the monastery’s protective environment.

The most significant manuscripts associated with the monastery include the Codex Sinaiticus, a 4th-century Greek Bible (though no longer housed at the site), and the Syriac Sinaiticus, the oldest copy of the Gospels in Syriac. The monastery also possesses a remarkable 7th-century charter known as the Ashtiname of Muhammad, in which the Islamic prophet granted protection to the monastery’s inhabitants—a testament to the site’s interfaith significance and historical protection under Islamic rule.

The monastery’s collection of Byzantine religious art, including mosaics, icons, and architectural elements, makes it an irreplaceable center of Christian heritage and a crucial site for studies of Byzantine architecture.

Church Structure and Governance

St. Catherine’s forms an autonomous Greek Orthodox Church known as the Church of Sinai, maintaining a close relationship with the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The Patriarch of Jerusalem traditionally consecrates the head of the Church of Sinai, currently Archbishop Damianos. According to UNESCO, the monastery “is the property of the Greek Orthodox Church and belongs to the Archdiocese of Sinai.”

The monastery’s centuries-old bramble is considered by the monastery to be the biblical burning bush. By Dale Gillard via Wikipedia

The monastery serves as a significant pilgrimage destination for Eastern Orthodox Christians, particularly from Greece and Russia, and is the oldest Christian monastery still functioning in its original capacity—a living testament to nearly 1,500 years of continuous monastic life.

The Legal Dispute Unfolds

The current controversy dates back to 1980, when the Egyptian government requested that property owners whose land was not already listed in an official registry submit declarations of ownership. St. Catherine’s Monastery filed 71 declarations, covering its chapels, gardens, and other parcels of land surrounding the complex.

In 2015, authorities in the South Sinai Governorate turned to the courts to assert state ownership over the monastery’s plots of land. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the monastery entered into discussions with both the South Sinai authorities and the Greek government, which takes a strong interest in the institution given its place within the Greek Orthodox Church.

According to Greek media reports, a draft agreement was developed that recognized the monastery’s buildings, plots, and churches as property belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church. However, Archbishop Damianos revealed that the agreement ultimately failed to materialize. “Though we agreed on a text, they altered it and presented something entirely different,” he explained.

The Controversial Court Ruling

On May 28, 2024, the Egyptian Court of Appeals issued a complex 160-page ruling that has been widely interpreted as declaring the monastery state property while recognizing the monks’ right to perform their religious duties at the site. The ruling’s complexity was such that even experienced legal professionals struggled to comprehend its implications fully. A Greek government spokesman stated five days later that they were still processing the ruling “because it includes not only titles and explanatory opinions, but also extremely complex legal reasoning in the Arabic language.”

The court ruling directed that land belonging to St. Catherine’s Monastery be placed under Egyptian state ownership, ordering Orthodox monks to vacate several plots of land they had used for years, including vineyards and gardens adjacent to the monastery compound, as they were deemed to be illegally sequestered.

According to available excerpts, the Egyptian appeals court ruled that the monastery “is entitled to use” the land and archaeological religious sites in the area, all of which “the state owns as public property.” This represents a fundamental shift from ownership to usage rights—a distinction that has alarmed Christian leaders worldwide.

Egyptian Government’s Response

Recognizing the international concern, Egypt’s State Information Service issued a statement on May 29, addressing what it described as “completely unfounded” claims about the court ruling. The government argued that the ruling “represents the first instance in which the legal status of the monastery has been regulated, with a clear affirmation of the preservation of its sacred standing.”

Egyptian authorities emphasized that the court affirmed the monks’ continued right to benefit from additional sites classified as natural reserves, as well as local religious and archaeological sites. However, they noted that there were no ownership records for some uninhabited areas distant from the monastery, stating, “Consequently, these lands are considered state property.”

“Well of Moses”, where Moses is said to have met his future wife, Zipporah, by CosMapi – [1] via Wikipedia

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has repeatedly stated Egypt’s “full commitment to preserving the unique and sacred religious status of Saint Catherine’s Monastery and preventing its violation.” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has similarly assured that the ruling preserves the monastery’s spiritual value and religious standing, confirming that monks would continue to have access to and use of the monastery and its religious and historical sites.

International Religious Response

The ruling has provoked strong reactions from Orthodox Christian leaders worldwide. Archbishop Elpidophoros, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, was among the first to respond on May 29, stating: “The recent judicial actions that threaten to confiscate the monastery’s property and disrupt its spiritual mission are deeply troubling. Such measures not only violate religious freedoms but also endanger a site of immense historical and cultural importance.”

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, expressed disappointment and sadness over the ruling on May 30, suggesting the court had “recognized the local monastic brotherhood only as having the right to use the monastery’s property,” thereby calling into question the monastery’s long-standing ownership status.

Archbishop Leronymos II of Athens and All Greece issued one of the strongest condemnations, describing the ruling as “a scandalous ruling, a violent infringement of human rights and, more specifically, of religious freedoms.” He warned that “the world’s oldest Orthodox Christian monument, the Monastery of Mount Sinai, is entering a period of great trial — one that evokes memories of darker times in history.”

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, while acknowledging Egyptian authorities’ attempts to clarify the situation, stated it would “monitor the situation closely and will thoroughly look into the said court decision, and if needed, the Patriarchate will condemn and act upon any encroachment on the monastery or infringement over access to this holy site.”

Monastic Response and Concerns

In direct response to the court ruling, the approximately 20 resident monks reportedly closed the monastery to visitors in protest, the day after the decision was announced. According to Orthodox media, the monks intended to remain within the monastery, dedicating themselves to prayer for its protection.

The ruling has raised serious concerns about the monastery’s future beyond property rights. There are mounting concerns that a state-led conversion of the site into a museum would jeopardize the monastery’s invaluable treasures and spiritual heritage. The potential transformation of the living monastery into a state-controlled museum poses a fundamental threat to the site’s religious character and the continuation of its 1,500-year tradition of monastic life.

Diplomatic Intervention and International Advocacy

The controversy has elevated from a local legal matter to an international diplomatic issue, threatening to strain the historically strong relationship between Egypt and Greece. On May 30, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed St. Catherine’s Monastery in a phone call with President el-Sisi, with the Egyptian president’s spokesman emphasizing “Egypt’s unwavering commitment to preserving the unique and sacred religious status of St. Catherine’s Monastery.”

2011 photo from the north of the monastery, facing southwards, by Esben Stenfeldt via Wikipedia

The diplomatic urgency escalated with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis leading a high-level delegation to Cairo on June 4. The involvement of such a senior official demonstrates the Greek government’s serious commitment to defending the monks’ rights while seeking to maintain its strategic partnership with Egypt. Following meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, both sides announced their agreement to work toward safeguarding the monastery’s rights and legal status.

“We agreed in the immediate future to work towards safeguarding the rights of the monastery, as well as its legal status,” Gerapetritis stated after the Cairo meeting. “Both Egypt and Greece intend to move forward based on the long-standing tradition and the already established status of an emblematic monastery for its Greek Orthodox character of worship.”

Beyond bilateral diplomacy, international Christian advocacy groups have mobilized to address the crisis. In Defense of Christians (IDC), a U.S.-based organization focused on protecting Christians and religious minorities in the Middle East, has called the ruling a serious threat to St. Catherine’s independence and historic rights. IDC Executive Director Richard Ghazal stated, “We call on the U.S. Government to exercise diplomatic influence to urge the Egyptian government to reverse this unjust ruling and to safeguard the rights of Christian communities in Egypt.”

Greek media analysis suggests the Egyptian government’s public assurances should be viewed with caution. Columnist Nikos Meletis of Proto Thema argued that Egyptian authorities had “methodically let time pass without signing the agreement [with the monastery], waiting for the court’s decision,” allowing them to present the court ruling as a fait accompli to demand “drastic changes” to any future agreement.

This analysis suggests a strategic approach by Egyptian authorities to shift the discussion away from property ownership rights and toward emphasizing their intention to respect “the religious character and sanctity” of the monastery—a significant distinction that could have long-term implications for the monastery’s autonomy and governance.

The situation presents Greece with a diplomatic dilemma: whether to escalate the matter using its considerable leverage as Egypt’s primary advocate within the European Union, or accept that a new agreement must be negotiated.

Broader Implications

The St. Catherine’s controversy extends beyond a single monastery. It raises fundamental questions about religious freedom, property rights, and the protection of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Middle East. The case could potentially serve as a precedent for similar state actions affecting religious institutions throughout the region.

The dispute highlights the complex intersection of religious heritage, national sovereignty, and international law. As one of the world’s oldest continuously operating Christian monasteries and a site sacred to three major world religions, St. Catherine’s represents more than just property—it embodies centuries of interfaith coexistence and spiritual continuity.

The international attention focused on this case demonstrates the global significance of preserving religious sites that transcend national boundaries in their cultural and spiritual importance. The outcome of this dispute may influence how similar heritage sites are treated across the Middle East and establish important precedents for the balance between state authority and religious autonomy.

Looking Forward

While both Egyptian and Greek officials have expressed commitment to finding a resolution that preserves the monastery’s sacred character, significant challenges remain. The court ruling has fundamentally altered the legal landscape, shifting the discussion from ownership rights to usage permissions—a change that Orthodox leaders find deeply troubling.

The path forward requires careful diplomatic negotiation to craft a new agreement that satisfies Egyptian legal requirements while preserving the monastery’s autonomous status and spiritual mission. The international attention and diplomatic pressure generated by the controversy may provide the necessary incentive for both sides to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

For the monks of St. Catherine’s, the global Orthodox community, and the millions who revere this ancient site, the stakes could not be higher. The resolution of this dispute will determine whether one of Christianity’s most sacred and historically significant sites continues its millennium-and-a-half tradition of monastic life or faces an uncertain future under state control.

As negotiations continue, the world watches to see whether the political and religious leaders involved can find a way to honor both Egypt’s sovereignty and the monastery’s sacred mission—preserving for future generations a site that has survived empires, served as a beacon of faith across centuries, and stands as a testament to the enduring power of spiritual dedication in one of the world’s most historically significant locations.