The Modern Jewish Prophet Who Predicted France’s Two-State Betrayal

France and Saudi Arabia are about to throw Hamas a lifeline. On June 17th, they will convene an international conference at UN headquarters in New York, racing to declare a Palestinian state before Israel can finish destroying the terror group that massacred 1,200 Jews on October 7th. This is a cynical rescue operation—using international pressure to save Hamas from total defeat by forcing Israel to accept a plan that would destroy the Jewish state.

Dr. Israel Eldad saw this coming sixty-four years ago. Writing in 1961, six years before Israel liberated Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria in the Six-Day War, this former commander of the Lehi underground understood that the world would never accept Israel’s complete return to its biblical homeland. His book “Israel: The Road to Full Redemption” reads like prophecy today, warning that halfway measures and territorial compromises would only invite more pressure to surrender what God has given us.

Eldad’s central insight was that the Jewish people cannot afford to be “realistic.” Everything about our existence defies the rules of history and politics. We survived two millennia of exile when every other ancient people disappeared. We revived Hebrew as a living language when it had been dead for centuries. We returned to this land when it seemed impossible. None of this was realistic—all of it was necessary.

The same logic applies to Israel’s borders. When Eldad wrote in 1961, mockers said the same thing about expanding beyond Israel’s narrow boundaries that they had said about Zionism itself: “First of all, is it necessary? And second—it is impossible.” But Zionism had already proven that what seems impossible becomes inevitable when it aligns with divine will and historical necessity.

Israel Eldad, circa 1948. Source: Wikipedia

Eldad argued that remaining within the cramped borders of 1961 was not the realistic option—it was the impossible one. The land would inevitably burst these artificial constraints because they contradicted both divine promise and historical logic. Incredibly, he wrote this when not a single Jew lived in Judea and Samaria, when the Old City of Jerusalem was in enemy hands, when Hebron was off-limits to Jews. Yet he insisted that renouncing our claim to these places would be spiritual suicide.

“The abandoning of the principal historic sites of our nexus with the Land, these being the essential Jerusalem, Shechem, Hebron,” Eldad wrote, would “have a deep negative influence on the identification of Zionism with the fulfilment of the Vision of Redemption.” If we declare that Zionism is satisfied with partial control of our homeland, we strengthen the false argument that we are foreign invaders rather than an indigenous people returning to our God-given home.

The Torah defines our inheritance clearly: “from the Euphrates to the River of Egypt” (Genesis 15:18). These boundaries appear repeatedly whenever God speaks of the land promised to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Eldad noted that these frontiers “are not arbitrary limits” but reflect divine geopolitical wisdom. Our right to Hebron, where Abraham purchased the Cave of Machpelah, is no weaker than our right to Tel Aviv. Our right to ancient Shechem, where Jacob settled and Joshua renewed the covenant, cannot be voted away by the United Nations.

The Arabs understand this better than many Jews. They know that Israel’s very existence challenges their narrative of exclusive ownership. As Eldad observed, “The Arabs cry that the Jews wish to establish their rule over the entire area between the Euphrates and the Nile. They are also right, in spite of the denials and promises of the Ministers and political parties of Israel.” Our enemies correctly recognize that Jewish return to any part of this land will lead to expanding frontiers. This is why they demand not just a Palestinian state but Israel’s complete destruction—rooted in both territorial ambition and the Islamic belief that Jews are heretics who deserve death.

London UK – Dec 9 2023: Pro-Palestinian muslim protesters hold a banner saying “From the river to the sea…” and chant at a protest (Source: shutterstock)

How vindicated Eldad’s vision appears today. Over 500,000 Jews now live in the very territories that the world insists we abandon. Jewish children attend schools in Ariel and Efrat. Torah learning fills the hills where Abraham walked and David ruled. The “impossible” expansion Eldad predicted has become living reality.

Yet the international community demands we treat this miraculous return as an obstacle to peace. Recent polling shows that 59% of Arabs in Judea and Samaria still approve of Hamas’s October 7th massacre. The world wants us to uproot hundreds of thousands of Jews and hand their homes to a Palestinian state governed by those who celebrate Jewish death.

This is where we need the vision of King David. When the tribes of Israel were scattered and disunited, David envisioned a united kingdom and made it reality. When Jerusalem was still an unconquered Jebusite city, David saw it as Israel’s eternal capital and the site of the Temple. David was called Poretz—the one who bursts forth, breaks through barriers that others accept as permanent. Like his ancestor Peretz—whose very name means “bursting forth”—David refused the world’s limitations and shattered the narrow “realistic” perspective that had paralyzed his people.

The prophet Joel warned that God would judge the nations for dividing his land (Joel 3:2). The June 17th conference is precisely this gathering of nations to divide what God has given to Israel. But we are not powerless spectators. We can choose to embrace Eldad’s vision of complete redemption rather than accept the world’s demand for partial surrender.

France may think it can save Hamas through diplomatic pressure, but God’s plan cannot be thwarted by UN resolutions. As Eldad wrote, the divine promise and vision always align with reality, even when the world cannot see it.

Paris, France, Europe, April 29 2024, pro-Palestinian protes “for peace” in Gaza in front of the Sorbonne University in Paris

I call upon every person of faith—Jew and Christian alike—to reject this conference and its false promises. Sign this petition and declare that the Land of Israel is not for sale, negotiation, or division. Stand with Israel as it completes the work that began with our return to Zion.

The nations may gather to divide God’s land, but the God of Israel has the final word. Our task is not to bend to their demands but to burst forth like David, to break through their false limitations, and to embrace the complete destiny that awaits us in the Land of Israel.

The time for half-measures and fearful compromises has ended. Israel stands on the threshold of total victory over Hamas—the same Hamas that France and Saudi Arabia now rush to save through diplomatic manipulation. But God’s plan cannot be thwarted by UN conferences or international pressure. As Eldad knew, as David demonstrated, and as the Torah promises, the complete Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. No vote, no conference, and no coalition of hostile nations can change what God has decreed.

The time for biblical vision and divine courage is now.

Rabbi Elie Mischel is the Director of Education at Israel365.