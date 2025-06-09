Adam, the First Father, and the Legacy We Still Carry

A Biblical Reflection for Father’s Day Rooted in the Land of Israel

Before the Ten Commandments, before Moses, before Abraham — there was Adam.

He wasn’t just the first man. Adam was the first father, created not only in the image of God but called to reflect God’s heart in the most foundational way: by giving life, shaping the world, and passing on blessing.

In Genesis 2:7, the Bible tells us:

“Then the Lord God formed the man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

Adam opens his eyes to a world in bloom — a garden prepared by God’s own hands. But paradise isn’t a place of rest; it’s a place of purpose.

In the very next verse, God places Adam in the Garden of Eden, “to work it and take care of it” (Genesis 2:15). This is more than gardening. It’s a divine assignment — to tend, to guard, to nurture creation. It’s the very first calling given to humanity, and it sets the tone for what godly fatherhood should look like.

The Calling of Every Father

Adam’s work wasn’t only about soil and fruit. He was called to protect life, cultivate growth, and prepare the next generation. He names the animals, welcomes Eve, and begins the long, generational story of humanity — full of mistakes, yes, but also of faith, endurance, and redemption.

Every father since Adam has carried a measure of that same calling.

They plant — with their hands and their hearts.

They protect — with strength and sacrifice.

They grow legacies — sometimes through words, often through quiet example.

The Bible is filled with these men: Noah building an ark to save his family. Abraham trusting God’s promise. Isaac re-digging wells. Jacob blessing his sons. David preparing Solomon for a temple he wouldn’t live to see.



Fathers in Scripture are always building something beyond themselves.

Honoring That Legacy Today

Thousands of years later, we still carry that sacred responsibility. And one of the most beautiful ways to honor it is to return to the place where it began — the Land of Israel.

Judea and Samaria landscape (source: Shutterstock)

This Father’s Day, you’re invited to participate in a remarkable project:

planting a tree in Judea and Samaria — the Biblical Heartland — in honor of your father.

Whether he’s still with you or remembered in love, planting a tree in his name is a powerful way to echo the calling of Adam. Just as he tended Eden, and your father tended your life, you now plant something real, lasting, and rooted in the very soil of God’s promise.

These trees will become part of a 10,000-tree forest planted using the Miyawaki Method, which encourages rapid growth, deep roots, and trees that protect one another — a fitting image for family and faith. The forest will be cared for by the pioneering community of Kochav HaShachar, but each tree begins with your decision to plant.

🌱 A Living Gift. A Lasting Blessing.

When you plant a tree in your father’s honor, you receive a personalized digital certificate bearing his name — a meaningful keepsake to mark the occasion. His name and dedication will also appear on our public Tree Dedication page, joining a global community of believers planting in faith and love.

Most of all, you’ll experience the deep joy of knowing that something is growing in the Land of Israel — rooted in his legacy and your shared faith.

“They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of His splendor.”

— Isaiah 61:3

This Father’s Day, do something sacred. Honor the first calling ever given to man. Celebrate your father’s life and legacy. Plant a tree that will bless the Land of the Bible for generations to come.

To plant a tree for Dad here.