False Flags, Real Agendas: Regavim Report Unmasks the “Settler Violence” Myth as a Political Weapon in the War Against Israel

A new report by the Regavim Movement, “False Flags and Real Agendas,” offers the first in-depth analysis of the “settler violence” campaign, exposing the carefully-constructed web of lies spun by a network of anti-Israel organizations both in Israel and abroad. Regavim’s report documents the use of false accusations and falsified testimonies as a strategic weapon against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, the IDF and the State of Israel as a whole.

The 125-page report examines and analyzes the United Nations database, which purports to document all violent incidents in Judea and Samaria and serves as a major source of information for foreign governments and media. Regavim’s analysis reveals that more than 98% of the incidents classified as “settler violence” were, in reality, clashes between Arabs and IDF forces in which no Israeli civilians were involved. The report also proves that many of the incident reports of “settler violence” actually were incidents in which Jewish civilians acted in self-defense. Other reports involved Arab terrorists killed or wounded while carrying out attacks against Jews; legal infrastructure projects carried out by the State of Israel in Area C are also listed as “settler violence,” as are lawful, peaceful, supervised visits by Jews to the Temple Mount, visits to historic sites by hikers and tourists, and other normative, non-violent behaviors.

The Regavim report highlights the problematic sources of the “incident reports” that make up the UN’s data: Virtually all of the information is received solely from Palestinian sources, with no independent corroboration; many of the incidents are pure fabrications, while others are highly distorted misrepresentations of events. The sum total of these “incident reports” creates a false base of information that portrays Jewish residents and IDF troops as aggressors, and the State of Israel as an apartheid state that is committing war crimes.

The report contains never-before published Israel Police data on nationalist-motivated crime – both in the Jewish and Arab sectors nationwide. Upon analysis, the data indicate over-enforcement against Jews, especially those living in Judea and Samaria, and a particularly low rate of enforcement against nationalist crimes perpetrated by Arabs, even in cases described as serious or life-threatening.

“False Flags and Real Agendas” sounds an urgent alarm regarding the far-reaching implications of this campaign: from vilifying Jewish settlers and deepening internal polarization in Israel, to tarnishing Israel’s image internationally, excusing the atrocities of October 7, and enabling harsh sanctions against Israeli citizens. These measures harm not only the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, but Israel’s national security. They have robbed Israeli citizens of their human rights, and have undermined the institutions and vitality of Israeli democracy.

The report’s conclusions and recommendations include a clear and urgent call to Israel’s law enforcement and other government agencies to publish accurate, unified, accessible data and launch a proactive public diplomacy campaign in Israel and abroad. The report also calls upon the government to deport foreign agitators and anarchists that play a central role in staging confrontations and igniting conflict in flashpoint areas for the purpose of fabricating an alternate reality that supports the false narrative.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim: “This report exposes the manipulation behind the campaign: it draws an outrageous moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas in the name of a false ‘balance’ between so-called “extremists on both sides.” The Palestinian Authority and advocates of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel are not only de-legitimizing the Jewish presence in the Land of Israel, they are legitimizing violence and sanctioning bloodshed of Israeli soldiers and citizens. They are laying the foundations of a Palestinian state whose sole aim is the eradication of the State of Israel.”

Deutsch adds: “For years we have been told about a ‘serious phenomenon’ of settler violence – but we have never been shown the data that proves that it exists. The time has come to tear away the mask of lies and to reveal the truth. After years in which there was no pushback whatsoever against this false narrative, Regavim is presenting the facts – and they must be seen, heard and internalized in Israel and around the world.”

