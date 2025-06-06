Father’s Day gifts he’ll never forget

Let’s be honest—most Father’s Day gifts miss the mark. Another tie, a new gadget, a quirky mug that says “#1 Dad”—they might get a chuckle, but they often end up forgotten in a drawer.

But for the man whose life is shaped by Scripture—who prays deeply, loves fiercely, and walks humbly with his God—this day deserves more than a novelty. It’s a chance to honor who he truly is.

That’s why we’ve created a special Father’s Day gift guide unlike any other—one that speaks to Dad’s soul. These seven thoughtful gifts are deeply meaningful, beautifully crafted, and rooted in the Land of the Bible.

Whether your dad is a Bible scholar, a Sunday reader, or simply a man who draws strength from his faith, here’s how to celebrate him with something lasting.

1. The Israel Bible 20-Volume Set: A Legacy of Learning

This stunning 20-volume Bible set is more than a gift—it’s an experience. With Hebrew-English text, rich commentary, and breathtaking images of Israel, it brings Scripture to life through the lens of the Holy Land.

The Israel Bible: Complete 20-Volume Set – Full-Color Edition

Whether Dad is a lifelong student of the Word or just beginning his journey, this set will deepen his understanding and connection to God’s promises.

Bible Month Bonus: Includes three free gifts ($135 value)!

Buy The Israel Bible: Complete 20-Volume Set and receive:

Stand By Me Prayerbook – 3 Volume Set

Live Like David Journal – 3 Volume Set

The Israel Bible Foundation Set – 7 Study Sheets

Get the set for dad, and the free gifts? Gift ’em or keep ’em! Order them here!

2. Bible Plus: A Streaming Subscription for the Soul

Think of it as spiritual fuel on demand. Bible Plus gives Dad access to video teachings, live webinars with Israeli scholars, and exclusive digital content, all straight from the Land of the Bible.

Israel365’s Bible Plus

It’s rich, inspiring, and right at his fingertips—and during Bible Month, it’s just $5/month. Get Dad a membership here!

3. Trump Heights Commemorative Coin: A Moment in History

If Dad appreciates modern history and bold leadership, the Trump Heights Coin will speak volumes. Commemorating President Trump’s historic recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights—and the establishment of Ramat Trump—this polished 2″ coin is a powerful symbol of U.S.–Israel solidarity.

It comes in a velvet display box and makes an unforgettable keepsake.

Special Offer: Buy one, get one free! Grab this deal here!

4. Psalms: Pray Like David Edition

There’s no prayer like the Psalms. And with this special edition—including Hebrew, English, and full transliteration—Dad can experience David’s timeless prayers the way they were meant to be spoken: from the heart and in their original rhythm.

Inside look at The Israel Bible Book of Psalms: Pray Like David Edition

It’s a deeply spiritual gift, perfect for daily devotion. Buy it for Dad now!

5. 3D Maps of the Biblical and Modern Day Israel

Bring the Bible to life—literally. These raised-relief 3D maps offer a tactile, visual journey through both ancient and modern Israel. Whether Dad is a teacher, a history buff, or just fascinated by geography, these maps add rich perspective to Bible study.

Israel365 3D Map of Biblical Israel

Plus, they look amazing on display. Get Dad a map here.

6. Star of David Men’s Necklace: A Symbol of Strength

Israel365 Star of David necklace

A powerful emblem of faith, heritage, and unity with Israel, this elegant men’s Star of David necklace is both stylish and deeply meaningful. For the dad who wears his beliefs proudly, this is a piece he’ll treasure daily. Order it here.

7. Shabbat Revolution: A Weekly Reset for the Soul

If there’s one thing most dads lack, it’s rest. In today’s nonstop world, Shabbat Revolution: A Practical Guide to Weekly Renewal is a breath of fresh air.

Written for Christians seeking a deeper connection to God and family, this book draws from ancient Jewish wisdom to invite readers into a weekly rhythm of peace and spiritual restoration. It’s not just about slowing down—it’s about honoring God with time itself.

Shabbat Revolution: A Practical Guide to Weekly Renewal, available at Israel365store.com

“In today’s 24/7, phone-addicted world, setting aside distractions to focus on God and family is a revolutionary act… This book can transform lives, families, and even nations.”

— Erick Stakelbeck, TBN’s The Watchman

This is the kind of gift that truly changes lives. Get it here.

This Father’s Day, don’t just give a gift. Give a message—one of faith, meaning, and legacy. These handpicked items are more than presents. They’re seeds of spiritual growth, reminders of what matters, and connections to the Land of the Bible.

Explore the full Father’s Day collection here!