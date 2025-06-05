Israel Recovers Hostage Bodies as U.S. Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution and IDF Resumes Northern Offensive

Israel Recovers Bodies of Two Hostages Taken to Gaza

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the remains of Judy Weinstein-Haggai and Gadi Haggai, a couple from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were successfully recovered from the Gaza Strip. The operation to retrieve their bodies was carried out by Israeli forces in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

The Haggais, who held both Israeli and U.S. citizenship, were killed during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. After their deaths, their bodies were transported into Gaza. The Israeli military had confirmed their deaths in December.

“This is a heartbreaking loss. My wife and I send our deepest sympathies to the families. We are committed to doing everything we can to bring all our hostages home, both those who are alive and those who are not,” said Netanyahu.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also responded to the news, describing the moment as one of sorrow, but also closure. He reiterated Israel’s commitment to securing the return of all hostages, living or deceased.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum expressed their condolences to the family and gratitude to the military and security personnel who participated in the operation.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the couple’s remains were found near Khan Yunis. They were reportedly taken by the Mujahideen Brigades, a terrorist faction allied with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The IDF noted that Judy was 70 and Gadi 72 at the time of their deaths. The couple had four children. The latest count now shows that 56 hostages are still in Gaza, including both living individuals and deceased victims.

U.S. Vetoes UN Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire

On Wednesday, the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The proposal had been introduced by the Council’s 10 non-permanent members.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea criticized the resolution, stating it was flawed both in content and process. “This resolution is unacceptable for what it includes, for what it omits, and for how it was brought forward,” she told the Council.

Shea reiterated that the U.S. would not support any resolution that fails to condemn Hamas or demand the group disarm and vacate Gaza. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed this stance, warning that the resolution risked aiding Hamas while obstructing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

The U.S. was the only nation to vote against the resolution, with the other 14 Council members voting in favor. As a permanent member of the Security Council, the U.S. holds veto power.

Shea criticized Hamas for rejecting multiple ceasefire offers, including a recent proposal that would have facilitated the release of hostages. She also denounced the group’s use of civilians as human shields and their suppression of dissent in Gaza.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon called the resolution a dangerous concession to terrorism, accusing the Council—apart from the U.S.—of placing undue pressure on Israel rather than confronting Hamas. “This was not diplomacy. It was a surrender,” Danon said. He thanked the United States for what he described as a principled veto.

Israeli Forces Return to Beit Lahiya Amid Renewed Fighting

The IDF’s Nahal Infantry Brigade has re-entered the Beit Lahiya area in northern Gaza as part of a renewed campaign against Hamas militants, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

In recent operations, Israeli forces have targeted various threats including armed combatants, weapons caches, booby-trapped structures, rocket launchers, and underground tunnels. One operation involved the demolition of a building rigged with explosives, identified via drone surveillance. The explosives had been hidden in a bag inside the structure, intended to target Israeli troops.

Footage released by the IDF showed a drone strike on two armed militants carrying explosive devices. Secondary explosions captured in the video confirmed that the individuals were transporting explosives at the time.

The return to Beit Lahiya follows Hamas’s refusal in March to extend a temporary ceasefire with Israel. Since then, the IDF has launched a broader campaign titled “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” to intensify efforts against Hamas positions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has outlined the main objectives of Israel’s military operation: to recover all hostages, dismantle Hamas’s military infrastructure and governance, and ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.