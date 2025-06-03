Subscribe
Texas Welcomes Rabbi Rami Goldberg for a Week of Bible, Business, and Connection

Picture of Sara Lamm

Sara Lamm

June 3, 2025

2 min read

Rabbi Rami Goldberg, Director of Christian Relations at Israel365

This June, Rabbi Rami Goldberg, director of Strategic Relations from Israel365 will be traveling across the Lone Star State, visiting communities in Lubbock, Dallas, Fort Worth, Granbury, Austin, Bellville, and Webster. As Director of Christian Relations at Israel365, Rabbi Rami helps build meaningful connections between Jews and Christians through education, shared values, and a deep love for the Bible.

His Texas visit will include a mix of Bible studies, sermons, and business talks, each one rooted in Scripture and designed to spark conversation, reflection, and connection. One of his featured presentations—“From Tent to Empire: 3 Business Secrets from Abraham’s Journey”—explores timeless lessons from the life of Abraham about thinking differently, investing in people, and taking a long-term approach to leadership and growth.

In addition to his teaching, Rabbi Rami shares a personal story that adds depth to his message. His mother, Munci Ritter, was rescued during the Holocaust by a Christian family in Slovakia. That act of courage and friendship shaped his family’s legacy—and continues to shape his work today. “The reason I’m standing here today is because Jews and Christians came together in a time of crisis,” he often shares. “Now, we’re building something for the future.”

That message resonates strongly at Israel365, which works to connect Christians to the people and land of Israel through Bible-based education, humanitarian efforts, and faith-focused media. Rabbi Rami also hosts Biblical Money, a podcast that explores the connection between business, faith, and values, and runs a WhatsApp group that shares videos, articles, and prayer requests from Israel in real time.

📍 Tour stops include:

  • June 4 – Lubbock (Business Lecture @ Church of the Blessed, 6:00 PM)
  • June 5–7 – Dallas area events, including Bible studies and a sermon
  • June 8 – Granbury (Evening Bible Study)
  • June 10 – Austin & Bellville
  • June 11 – Webster (Bible Study @ Church of the Blessed, 7:00 PM)

Each stop will offer a chance to hear teaching from the Bible with both spiritual and practical takeaways. Whether you’re a pastor, a professional, or simply someone who enjoys thoughtful Bible study, Rabbi Rami’s talks are open to all and meant to encourage meaningful reflection and discussion.

To learn more or register for an event, visit israel365.com/rami or email rami@israel365.com.

As Rabbi Rami often says, “Abraham’s journey wasn’t just about where he traveled—it was about the values he carried with him.” That’s the spirit he’s bringing to Texas. We hope you’ll join.

