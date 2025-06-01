Bridge Builder: A Conversation with Nate Buzz

With over 3 million followers on social media, actor and activist Nathaniel Buzolic—known to many as Nate Buzz—has become a leading Christian voice for Israel. Guided by the biblical promise that “God will bless those who bless Israel,” Buzz has emerged as a passionate advocate for truth. Since October 7th, his support for the Jewish state has made a lasting impact.

But Nate’s connection goes far beyond social media. Through deep relationships with Jewish communities, he has committed himself to learning, listening, and standing in solidarity. I spoke with Nate about the misconceptions that divide Jews and Christians—and the people who’ve inspired his mission.

Sara: You’ve become known for bridging Christian and Jewish communities. What misconceptions do you find each group tends to have about the other, and how do you address these in your advocacy work?

Nate: Misconceptions between Jews and Christians are sadly a very common reality that I am a witness to today. This is mostly due to the fact that the vast majority of Christians around the world have never actually met a Jew! Before coming to Israel in 2017, I was in a very similar situation myself. But after returning, I made a conscious effort to observe Jewish life from the inside. I found an incredible Rabbi by the name of Rabbi Pini Dunner, and it was he who graciously allowed me to come to his synagogue during Shabbat services. I listened, quietly observed, and gradually learned what it actually meant to be a Jew—according to a Jew. Misconceptions are often created when we try to fill in the blanks or choose to learn from opinions rather than lived experiences. A Christian, in my opinion, should believe in the God of Israel, believe in a Jewish messiah, and have faith in God’s redemptive story. The Christian movement is not a religion but rather a Jewish movement motivated by a proclaimed messiah from 2,000 years ago.

Sara: How do you reconcile your Christian faith with your strong support for Judaism and Israel?



Nate: Christianity, sadly, has a very stained history when it comes to the Jewish identity. It is something I’ve reflected over, mourned over, and lamented over. Knowledge of this reality often drives me to show the Jewish people collectively a better example of the messiah who has transformed my life. In the Book of Isaiah, God says: “But you, Israel, my servant, Jacob, whom I have chosen, the offspring of Abraham, my friend.” A friend of God’s is a friend of mine. I may only be one person and one Christian, but I will do all I can with what God has put before me.

Sara: Beyond social media, what practical steps can Christians take to strengthen their bonds with Israel?



Nate: I think we need to learn, study, and live out God’s word—and I mean all of it. Sadly, many Christians today have never read the entire Bible. We are not Christian by birth. We must be Christian by choice, and Christian by action. The reestablishment of Israel in 1948 was a declaration of God’s glory. It should remind us of what God has called us to be: a people to prepare a path for the coming of the messiah.

Sara: What has most influenced your advocacy since October 7th?



Nate: The relationships that have most influenced my advocacy are those of the survivors, returned hostages, and injured soldiers. I’ve seen the resilience, courage, and faith of a people hated without cause—yet faithfully loved by God. I think of people like Yarden Bibas, Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Sheerel Gabay, Tomer Zadik… Their stories have had a profound impact on my life. My advocacy work isn’t work—it’s a personal responsibility I have to people and communities who are in need of a friend.

Sara: Beyond the well-known tourist destinations, are there any hidden gems or lesser-known places in Israel that you’ve discovered in your travels that you’d recommend to visitors?

Nate: The tomb of the patriarchs is by far one of the most powerful locations to see. The God of Abraham, Isaac and jacob ensured that their resting place would be known and protected to this day. For Christians it’s a powerful reminder that the patriarch’s and matriarchs are in the exact location that our Bible’s tell us they can be found. Why is this important? Because Abraham received a promise of land from God and today the promise has been fulfilled for his descendants. We can trust God’s promises and Hebron reminds us of that

In a world filled with distortion, voices like Nate Buzz’s are cutting through the noise with sincerity and strength. His work reminds us that building bridges starts with real relationships—and that standing for Israel is, at its heart, an act of love.