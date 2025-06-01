NJ Jewish Community Leader Faces Criminal Charges After Defending Fellow Jew from Violent Attack

On November 13, 2024, what was meant to be a peaceful gathering celebrating Israel turned into a nightmare when pro-Hamas protesters stormed a quiet West Orange neighborhood, targeting Jewish community members gathered at Congregation Ohr Torah.

The event, originally planned as an Israel real estate seminar and celebration at the home of Dr. Moshe Glick and his wife Renee, had been moved to the synagogue after multiple threats from anti-Israel groups. Despite efforts to keep the new location private, the protesters discovered the venue. They descended on the area with chants of “Zionists are Nazis,” “Intifada, Intifada,” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”

A Life-Threatening Attack Unfolds

As speaker Eliezer Goldberg prepared to honor his late brother, Rabbi Avi Goldberg, who had recently fallen in combat defending Israel in Lebanon, the mob arrived and began aggressively confronting Jewish attendees. The situation escalated when 42-year-old Altaf Sharif of Cliffside Park violently attacked 64-year-old David Silberberg of Millburn, grabbing him by the throat and putting him in a dangerous chokehold.

Dr. Glick, witnessing the life-threatening assault, repeatedly called for police intervention as the attack continued down a hill between the synagogue and a fire station. “While he still had David Silberberg in a chokehold, with his head facing down toward the asphalt,” Dr. Glick recalled, “I saw his legs buckle and feared his neck was broken or that he was being choked out. I believed his life was in danger.”

When police failed to respond and Dr. Glick’s attempts to physically separate the attacker proved unsuccessful, he made a split-second decision to use the small flashlight he was carrying to free Silberberg from what appeared to be a potentially fatal assault.

A Troubling Double Standard in Justice

Despite clear video evidence showing Dr. Glick’s defensive actions, he now faces criminal charges. Meanwhile, his attacker, Altaf Sharif, has not been charged despite committing what witnesses describe as a violent assault and subsequently lying to police in his statement.

The case has sparked outrage not only within the Jewish community but also among Christian supporters who have long stood with Israel. Hannah Garces, director of outreach at Generation Zion, a Christian organization that partners with Israel 365, witnessed the events firsthand. “It was horrific to see pro-Hamas extremists harass Jews at their place of worship and even physically assault a community member,” she said. “Their hatred for Jews and their allies is blatant and violent.”

This incident is part of a disturbing trend of violence targeting supporters of Israel. Just days before the West Orange event, similar violence erupted at a comparable gathering in Bergenfield. The timing is particularly concerning given the recent mob attack on Jews in Brooklyn’s Boro Park neighborhood on February 18, 2025, which included attempted stabbings and vehicle attacks.

Standing Against the Forces of Darkness

Dr. Glick, a 52-year-old dentist and pillar of the West Orange Jewish community, has dedicated his life to charitable work and Israel advocacy. As co-founder of the MetroWest Israel Action Committee and co-president of Israel 365 NJ, he works alongside Christian Zionists to support Israel.

Rabbi Eliezer Zwickler of Congregation AABJ&D in West Orange noted Dr. Glick’s unwavering commitment: “Since October 7th, Moshe and Renee have given their heart and soul to galvanize our community to action on behalf of the hostages, the Israeli Defense Forces, and our brethren in Israel.”

IDF Special Forces Major Sagi Dovev, who volunteers at Sheba Hospital in Israel, highlighted Dr. Glick’s contributions to wounded soldiers and released hostages: “Whatever we need, he delivers—without hesitation.”

The charges have galvanized both Jewish and Christian communities. Spearheaded by Rabbi Zwickler, religious leaders across New Jersey—including representatives from major Orthodox organizations, the Rabbinical Council of America, and Chabad—have signed a letter requesting a meeting with New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Faith Tested, Faith Sustained

Reflecting on his experience, Dr. Glick draws strength from his faith: “Being charged, arrested, fingerprinted, and having my mugshot taken was not a fun experience. But I wore my kippah, held my head high, and knew everything is in God’s hands. Our faith is tested in tough times, but we have a choice—and I choose my faith in the Almighty.”

Dr. Glick sees his situation as part of a larger battle: “As the Jewish people, we are guided by trust in God and faith, believing everything happens for a reason. I believe I was put in this position to help others and ensure that other individuals do not become victims of the twisted anti-Israel narrative that has somehow become mainstream.”

His words echo those of former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin: “I am not a Jew with trembling knees.”

The Broader Implications

This case represents more than one man’s legal battle—it’s a test of whether American Jews can defend themselves and their communities without facing persecution by the very system meant to protect them. The outcome will set a precedent for how Jews are treated in the American judicial system amid rising antisemitism and anti-Israel bias.

The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) – long tied to Hamas – has already announced plans to pursue both criminal prosecution and civil damages, timing their February 19, 2025 press release suspiciously close to other anti-Jewish attacks and local political tensions.

As one political consultant observed: “CAIR is using every opportunity to flip the scenario, assert blame elsewhere, and pressure law enforcement to acquit violent pro-Palestinian protesters who break the law.”

A Call for Justice and Support

Dr. Glick’s legal defense requires substantial resources as he fights not only for his own freedom but for the right of all Jews to defend themselves and their communities. His defense team believes the charges are both factually and legally baseless, supported by video evidence and expert testimony from former police officers.

This precedent-setting case will determine whether standing up against anti-Jewish violence is criminalized in America. For Christian Zionists who understand the biblical imperative to “pray for the peace of Jerusalem” and stand with the Jewish people, this battle represents a crucial moment in the defense of religious freedom and justice.

The forces arrayed against Israel and the Jewish people are not merely political—they represent the same darkness that has threatened God’s chosen people throughout history. Today, as then, people of faith must stand together against hatred and violence.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Dr. Glick’s case and support his fight for justice. Your support helps ensure that defending Jewish lives doesn’t become a crime in America.