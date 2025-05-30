Infant Victim Buried Two Weeks After Terror Attack

On Thursday evening, Ravid Chaim Gez, the infant son of terror victim Tzeela Gez, was buried next to his mother at Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot Cemetery.

Two weeks ago, Tzeela was on the way to the hospital with her husband, Hananel Gez, to deliver the baby when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire. She was hospitalized in critical condition and declared dead the following morning. The medical team at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva delivered the baby by emergency C-section, but he had suffered severe oxygen deprivation. The infant remained in critical condition and never regained consciousness.

Tzeela was 30 years old when she was murdered. A resident of Bruchin in Samaria, she is survived by her husband and three children.

At the funeral, Hananel demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take concrete steps to prevent Palestinian terrorist attacks.

“I ask the prime minister and the Knesset to do everything so that there will be a 100% transfer here and that this cancer that is eating us from the inside will no longer be here,” Hananel Gez said at his infant son’s funeral.

“Bibi Netanyahu, you need to take command of these matters. Don’t listen to the European Union, to the whole world—not even to Trump,” he said. “No country would allow these animals, who murder women on their way to the delivery room, to remain alive.”

“Stop listening to the whole world—and listen to the people who elected you to protect us,” he said. “We need to wake up and let this be the last day that there are attacks in the Land of Israel.”

He called on the prime minister to increase Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, halt negotiations with Hamas, and stop “humanitarian aid” to Gaza.

“They murdered my wife because she was Jewish; that’s the first thing I shouted at the hospital at all the Arabs there after the attack—if I had married an Arab woman, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “But I am proud of what I did, and I don’t regret anything, because even in the pain, it is God. He is the one who gave us Tzeela and Ravid alive, but chose to take them, and we will deal with that.”

On Saturday, the IDF shot and killed the Palestinian terrorist, a member of Hamas who had previously been jailed for his activity in the terror group. The IDF said that troops found an assault rifle and other equipment used to carry out the terror attack in a backpack Samarah had been wearing when he rushed them.