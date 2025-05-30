When Darkness Falls, Light Breaks Through: The Lives Touched by Israel365’s “Be A Light” Campaign

Since the horrors of October 7th, Israel has endured unimaginable pain—and shown breathtaking resilience. Families shattered, communities uprooted, soldiers scarred by war. But in the midst of this darkness, something powerful has emerged: a global response of compassion, generosity, and faith.

That response is Be A Light—a campaign by Israel365 that is enabling urgent, hands-on aid to Israel’s most vulnerable. It’s not just a short-term initiative; it’s a continuation of the mission Israel365 has carried for years. Through the tireless work of our team and our partnership with Divotee, and thanks to the generous support of those who believe in our mission, we’ve been able to bring comfort, care, and hope to those most in need.

Here are just a few of the lives that have already been touched.

David’s Battle to Heal

David Cohen*, a young lone soldier, was badly wounded while fighting in Lebanon. Since Rosh Hashanah, he has been in the hospital, recovering from devastating injuries and PTSD. Before the war, he was newly engaged and building a future. Now, that future is uncertain.

Thanks to the support of donors to Israel365, we were able to step in with practical, emotional, and financial assistance—helping him cover the costs of therapy, medical care, and essentials as he begins his long road to recovery.

Leah’s Family in Crisis

Leah Ben-Ami* lives in Israel’s south. Her husband, Yaron, was a bus driver who became a quiet hero on October 7th. When he heard about the massacre at the Nova festival, he drove directly into danger to rescue those fleeing. Twice he brought them to safety. On his third attempt, the army stopped him—the road was too dangerous. He was never the same.

Months later, the trauma overwhelmed him. He took his own life.

Soon after, Leah’s son-in-law—father of a newborn—also died by suicide. The family was devastated emotionally and financially.

Because of donor support to Israel365, we were able to provide critical assistance during a time of unimaginable crisis—offering stability, compassion, and hope.

Terror on the Way to School

One morning in Jerusalem, Miriam Levi* was walking her children to school when she was brutally attacked by her 15-year-old neighbor. The girl stabbed Miriam in the neck, shoulders, and chest—right in front of her young children. The attacker was arrested later that day, after returning to school as if nothing had happened.

Miriam survived. She recently gave birth to her eighth child. But the emotional toll on her and her children is deep.

Because of support for Israel365, we were able to offer help in the aftermath—supporting her healing and helping her family begin to rebuild.

The Light We Carry Forward

Each of these stories was made possible by those who support Israel365—people who chose to stand with Israel, not just in words, but in action.

Now, through the Be A Light campaign, we are inviting you to help us continue. The needs haven’t stopped—and neither can we.

Be A Light is how we make sure this work continues tomorrow, next month, and for as long as it’s needed. It’s how we remain ready to step in the moment tragedy strikes. Your support of Be A Light ensures that we can keep reaching those who are hurting most.

Tomorrow is the final day of the campaign. Until then, all donations are being matched, doubling the impact of your gift.

Every donation made before midnight will include a free copy of our special ebook, From Battleground to Holy Ground, and will help us finish this campaign strong—ensuring that Israel365 can continue its life-saving mission in the months ahead.

Your contribution brings real healing and real hope to those who need it most. Donate Now!