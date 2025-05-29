Christians, We Have a Problem

I recently sat down with a respected Jewish philanthropist to share some of the incredible things we’ve been building in Jewish-Christian relations space at Eagles’ Wings. I began sharing my Israel journey and then got around to some of the initiatives as well as events I had been a part of. I spoke with pride about our recent trip to Washington D.C., where over 300 pastors and rabbis gathered to advocate for Israel on Capitol Hill. He nodded, smiled, and said, “That’s nice. But what are you doing about Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and the ‘Christ is King’ movement?”

I didn’t have a good answer. I left that meeting deeply unsettled—and began to dig.

What I found disturbed me.

Over the past several months, Tucker Carlson, arguably one of the most influential conservative media figures in America, has repeatedly used his platform to elevate voices that are sympathetic to Iran and openly hostile to Israel. Whether interviewing pro-Palestinian propagandists or framing Israel’s defensive actions as moral overreach, Carlson’s commentary often casts doubt on Israel’s legitimacy and subtly erodes public support for its right to exist in security. While he rarely states his position outright, the consistent pattern is clear: isolate Israel, question its actions, and stoke a form of populist skepticism that ultimately empowers Israel’s enemies. The danger isn’t just what he says but how many Christians are nodding along, mistaking political cynicism for moral discernment.

Tucker Carlson has fully embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories. He's now accusing Israel 🇮🇱 of deliberately killing women and children 👇



I'm ashamed to say I once respected this clown… pic.twitter.com/XeYTZbBR2J — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 1, 2025

Candace Owens takes it a step further. Under the guise of being a Christian truth-teller, she has emerged as a relentless critic of Israel, painting the Jewish state as a warmonger and occupier while aligning herself with anti-Zionist conspiracy theories. She uses Christian language invoking Jesus, prayer, and scripture while simultaneously promoting narratives that demonize the very people and land that God calls “His inheritance.” Her rhetoric resonates with a generation of believers who feel politically homeless and disillusioned with the culture wars. But rather than leading them back to biblical clarity, she offers a toxic mix of pseudo-theology and grievance politics, distorting Christian faith into a tool for division rather than covenantal solidarity.

Candace Owens says nefarious Jews control the White House and are puppeteering Donald Trump and RFK Jr. to do Israel’s bidding and that these Jews are going to destroy free speech by rewriting the Bible.



“You can accept that or you cannot accept that, but it’s just the reality.” pic.twitter.com/hzocDUrcVr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2025

Perhaps most disturbing of all is the rise of the “Christ is King” movement. This movement is loosely organized but highly visible coalition of far-right activists who chant Christian slogans while spewing white nationalist ideology. What began as a reactionary slogan has become a Trojan horse for something far more dangerous: the resurrection of replacement theology, the idolization of power, and a warped version of Jesus stripped of His Jewish identity. When “Christ is King” is used not as a confession of worship but as a battle cry against Jews and other minorities, we are no longer talking about Christianity, we’re talking about Christofascism. This movement is gaining traction among young Christian men online, drawing them in with aesthetics, memes, and rhetoric that feel bold and countercultural, but are in fact old lies in new packaging. If the Church doesn’t name and confront this movement now, we risk losing a generation to a counterfeit gospel.

This isn’t fringe anymore. These voices are influencing millions of Christians, especially young ones, pulling them away from Biblical support of Israel and toward a distorted, angry, and unrecognizable faith. It is an antisemitic undercurrent gaining ground particularly on the political right and Christians are falling for it.

There are three problems with the Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, “Christ is King”, anti-Israel, Far Right version of Christianity.

1. Their Christ Is Not the Jewish Jesus of the New Testament

The “Christ” being shouted in many “Christ is King” rallies today is not the Jewish Jesus of Scripture but a cultural weapon, crafted not to deliver but to dominate. Stripped of His Jewish context and divorced from the covenant God made with Israel, this counterfeit Christ bears no resemblance to the one revealed in the Gospels. There’s no room in this version of Christianity for the Jewish people through whom salvation came, despite the clear warning of Romans 11 when Paul is illustrating that the Jewish people are the root and christians are a wild grafted in branch. Paul writes, “do not consider yourself to be superior to those other branches. If you do, consider this: You do not support the root, but the root supports you.” (Romans 11:18 NIV) When a phrase meant to declare the Lordship of Jesus is twisted into a chant used to intimidate Jews, it ceases to be a confession of faith and becomes a form of blasphemy. Simply put, you cannot love the Jewish Jesus while hating the people He came from.

2. They Have Traded the Prophetic Voice for the Political Voice

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens promote a version of Christianity that puts America First instead of the Kingdom of God. Their message suggests that Israel’s struggles are not our concern and that the Church should step back and let Israel handle its own problems. But Scripture tells a different story: “I will bless those who bless you” (Genesis 12:3), “Comfort my people” (Isaiah 40:1), and “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem” (Psalm 122:6). Supporting Israel isn’t a political preference but a covenantal responsibility. When the Church forgets this and trades its biblical calling for partisan talking points, it stops being salt and light and becomes just another political tribe, losing both its moral clarity and prophetic voice.

3. They Are Repackaging Old Lies in New Language

Let’s be clear: the theology fueling this movement is not new. It’s just wearing new clothes. It’s replacement theology in a trucker hat, supersessionism dressed up like patriotism, and antisemitism hiding behind a cross. These ideas have existed for centuries, often leading to persecution, violence, and deep wounds between the Church and the Jewish people. What’s different now is how easily they’re spreading as they are camouflaged in memes, soundbites, and “Christian” nationalism. If the Church doesn’t have the courage to name and reject these lies for what they are, we risk repeating some of the darkest and most shameful chapters of our own history.

Silence in the face of rising antisemitism, especially when it’s coming from within our own house, is not neutrality; it’s complicity. The strength of our prayers must be matched by the clarity of our convictions. This is not just a political crisis but a test of spiritual integrity. Will we choose comfort over covenant? Will we protect our platforms instead of defending our Jewish brothers and sisters? It’s time for pastors, leaders, and everyday believers to respond; not with excuses, but with action. History is watching, our Jewish friends are listening, and heaven is taking notes.