An Iranian Weighs in on the Murder of Two Israeli Embassy Staff

Last week, two young Israeli Embassy staff members, Sarah Milgram and Yaron Lischinsky, were “allegedly” brutally assassinated by a supporter of Hamas, Elias Rodriguez, outside a Jewish Museum in Washington. It is especially heartbreaking that Sarah and Yaron were to be engaged this week, about to start their lives together.

Rodriguez reportedly chanted “Free Palestine” while he was shooting at those innocent people and during his arrest. The tragic death of Sarah and Yaron must be a wakeup call to the world that when they chant “Free Palestine,” what they really mean is supporting the genocidal of Jews and Israelis, and anyone they deem to be a Zionist, as if it were a punishable offense to support the right of Israel to exist in peace and security.

Yaron’s death touched me personally. First, he was a Christian. After I became a Christian in Iran, the country of my birth, I was arrested and sentenced to death for the “crime” of apostasy. I witnessed many victims, tortured and executed, including my husband and my best friend. In becoming a Christian, I also became a Zionist.

Yaron was a Christian Israeli and also a strong supporter of regime change in Iran, standing with and supporting true Iranian freedom fighters and the only respected opposition, Prince Reza Pahlavi. One measure of who the legitimate Iranian opposition is is the fact that anyone who actively supports regime change in Iran will become a legitimate target for elimination by the agents of the regime. They have proven this by murdering many of their dissidents in other countries. This is not to be confused with the fake opposition who are actually agents for the regime, presenting themselves as opposition but who in reality are simply the regime’s puppets. The proof of this is that if they were actual opposition and threatened the regime, they would become targets, not given media pulpits.

Because Yaron was against the Islamic regime, following his execution, agents and supporters of the regime posted many messages on social media praising his murder.

Mohammad Akbarzadeh wrote a threatening message, “What Elias Rodriguez did is a natural reaction to the indifference of governments to the regime’s brutal killings and genocide in Gaza. Those affiliated with the Zionist regime will not be safe anywhere in the world.”

Another anonymous influencer wrote, “The path of Sinwar continues,” referring to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, chief architect of the October 7th attack and massacre in Israel.

Omid Narimani, an Iranian agent of the regime, wrote, “Men of Allah are this steadfast and calm after performing their divine duty,” displaying pictures of Rodriguez and Sinwar together.

It’s noteworthy that none of these people hesitated for a moment about affirming Rodriguez’s guilt. They celebrate it. But according to Western standards, there is still a concept of innocent until proven guilty, and therefore, his actions are prefaced by the word “alleged.”

In “Kayhan,” an Iranian newspaper under the control of “Supreme Leader” Khamenei wrote, “We applaud the work of this Basiji brother. It was a good beginning that will satisfy Allah.” It praised their agents, the “Basij of Washington declared(ing) its existence with this revolutionary move.”

“Basij” means mobilization or preparation. It is a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary militia established in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini. He referred to Basij as “The Twenty Million Army,” asserting that 75% of the population are Basijis.

“Basijis” are Islamic zealots, utterly loyal to the “Supreme Leader.” They wear civilian clothes, hiding their identity among civilians while spying on behalf of the regime, suppressing dissent, savagely beating, and creating terror among citizens. They are permitted to make extra-judicial decisions such as murdering those who are considered a threat to the Islamic regime and its extremist values. Basijis have been praised and protected by the “Supreme Leader” himself.

Coming back to Washington, the Islamic regime has also exported thousands of Basijis to Western countries, including America, where they live under cover as ordinary citizens. They try to brainwash young people with extremist Islamic ideology about imperialism, antisemitism, and communism. They indoctrinate that America and Israel are the enemies of the world to mobilize people to join them in riots against the core values of our country and Israel. Through spreading propaganda, they introduce America as the imperialist country that tries to expand its power around the world, and Israel as a colonialist country allegedly occupying Arab land, with no right to exist.

Hundreds of people who posted disgusting, hateful messages about this assassination are the agents and supporters of the Islamic regime, Hamas terrorist supporters, and useful idiots who have been brainwashed by the Basijis who have infiltrated our country.

The murder of Sarah and Yaron, and many other innocent Jews and Israelis around the world, is the direct result of exporting dangerous extremist Islamic ideology for more than 40 years. “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” are not merely slogans, but the main policy of the Islamic regime in destroying America and Israel.

Our leaders must recognize that the threats of the Iranian Islamic Republic regime, and its spreading of anti-American hatred, are no less than the threat of a nuclear bomb. The threat of the evil Islamic regime will not end by making a deal and shaking hands. Deals will only help the murderous regime survive, and give them more time to brainwash more people and destroy our country. The only solution is to stand with our ally Israel, fighting against them on the front line, and to support the Iranian people to eliminate the evil Islamic regime for the sake of the whole world.

Peace does not come through a signature on a piece of paper by terrorists whose nature is evil and deceit, and whose main goal is only the destruction of our country through exporting hate and jihad. Peace may come through repentance, which is not in the nature of these evil ayatollahs. Barring that, peace must come through eliminating the source of evil. Time is running out, or there will be many more victims like Sarah and Yaron.

May God give peace and comfort to Sarah’s and Yaron’s families. As a proud American Christian, I am also a proud Zionist, and I will not stop warning my fellow Americans about the threat of the Islamic regime, supporting my Israeli brothers and sisters, and being the voice of Iranians who are suffering under the brutality of the Islamic regime.

Marzi Amirizadeh (courtesy).

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), public speaker, and columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi also is the founder and president of NEW PERSIA whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.