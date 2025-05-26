Trump Pushes Diplomacy as Israel Marks Jerusalem Day Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict and Hamas Collapse

Trump: Progress with Iran, Urgent Push to Calm Gaza Conflict

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that diplomatic efforts with Iran are moving forward, with the possibility of a major development on the horizon regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Morristown Airport before heading back to Washington, Trump described the recent discussions with Iran as “very good” and hinted that the negotiations could soon yield tangible results.

“We had some very good talks with Iran yesterday and today,” Trump said. “Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front.” He emphasized that the talks are aimed at preventing further military escalation, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. “I’d love to see no bombs dropped and a lot of people saved. I really would like to see that happen,” he added.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump has had talks with Iran this weekend. He says "good news" could be coming soon with Iran on the nuclear front.



"I have a feeling I might be telling you something good. We've had some serious progress." pic.twitter.com/JkKKNqPV28 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2025

Trump also addressed the conflict in Gaza, where violence between Israel and Hamas continues. He confirmed that the U.S. is engaged in ongoing discussions with both sides. “We’re talking to Hamas, we’re talking to Israel. We want to bring this situation to an end as quickly as possible,” he stated.

The remarks came after what the president described as a weekend of “very, very good talks” on both fronts, signaling a dual-track U.S. diplomatic effort to reduce regional tensions.

Israel Prepares to Celebrate 58 Years Since Reunification of Jerusalem

Israel is set to commemorate Jerusalem Day on Monday, marking 58 years since the historic reunification of the city and the liberation of Judea and Samaria during the Six-Day War in 1967.

People celebrate Israel’s 77th Independence Day in central Jerusalem, May 1, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

Celebrations began Sunday evening with a public prayer service and the ceremonial display of a massive Israeli flag at the Western Wall Plaza, an event attended by religious and public figures. Festivities continue Monday with a special morning service at the Western Wall, a national educational broadcast for schoolchildren, and the annual Flag March through the capital’s Old City.

Despite the ongoing war in Gaza, Israeli authorities have approved the traditional route of the parade. It will start at the Jerusalem Great Synagogue, pass through Damascus Gate, and conclude at the Western Wall. Thousands of police officers are expected to secure the event.

Two state memorial ceremonies will also be held at Mount Herzl: one in honor of Ethiopian Jews who perished en route to Israel, and another for fallen soldiers of the Six-Day War and the War of Attrition.

Beginning this evening is Yom Yerushalayim – also known as Jerusalem Day. The United States is proud to join our close ally @Israel in celebrating the 58th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. @POTUS reaffirmed the historic connection of the Jewish people to Jerusalem… pic.twitter.com/GqUXjOEe24 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) May 25, 2025

Jerusalem Day, observed on the 28th of Iyar in the Hebrew calendar, holds deep national and spiritual importance for Jews worldwide. The 1967 military victory brought Jerusalem under unified Israeli control for the first time in nearly two millennia and resulted in territorial gains including the Golan Heights, Sinai Peninsula, and Gaza Strip.

In a video message, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reaffirmed America’s support, saying, “Your fight is our fight. Israel’s victory is our victory.” He praised the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the embassy move as milestones in U.S.-Israel relations.

IDF Chief: Hamas Control in Gaza Crumbling Under Pressure

Hamas has lost most of its command structure and assets in Gaza, according to Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who toured the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Sunday.

Addressing IDF troops on the ground, Zamir said Hamas is “under tremendous pressure” and no longer maintains effective control over its forces. “We are executing our operations according to a comprehensive plan,” he stated. “This is not an endless war—we are focused on achieving our objectives swiftly and decisively.”

He praised Israeli soldiers for their recent success in dismantling Hamas’s Rafah Brigade and called on them to maintain momentum against the Khan Yunis Brigade. Zamir also reminded troops of the October 7 terror attack, which he said justifies the current campaign to dismantle Hamas’s rule.

“You are performing exceptional work here,” he told the forces. “You have my full support.”

The military’s ongoing campaign, dubbed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” launched on May 16, targets remaining Hamas and Islamic Jihad strongholds in Gaza. Over the weekend, IDF units reportedly destroyed key terror infrastructure, including booby-trapped buildings and weapons depots.

The Israeli Air Force also struck over 100 sites, hitting Hamas fighters, command centers, and tunnel systems. Meanwhile, a Hamas naval commando who took part in the October 7 attack was killed in a joint operation involving multiple branches of Israel’s defense establishment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israel’s ground campaign will continue until Hamas is disarmed and its leadership neutralized. “We seek lasting security control over Gaza,” he said.