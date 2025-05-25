Color Red sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area, Judea, and communities near the Dead Sea after Houthi terrorists fired a ballistic missile at Israel. The security establishment issued a cell phone warning to residents five minutes before the sirens. No injuries or damage were reported. The IDF intercepted the missile. Debris landed in the South Hebron Hills.

This was the third Houthi attack in four days, and the fifth since last Sunday. Earlier this month, a Houthi missile slipped through air defenses and hit the grounds of Ben Gurion Airport, injuring six people, none of them seriously. Yemen’s Houthis have launched 41 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones at Israel since fighting resumed in Gaza nearly three months ago.