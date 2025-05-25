Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Third Houthi Attack in Four Days

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

May 25, 2025

< 1 minute

People take cover as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Yemen, in Jerusalem, May 15, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90

Color Red sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area, Judea, and communities near the Dead Sea after Houthi terrorists fired a ballistic missile at Israel. The security establishment issued a cell phone warning to residents five minutes before the sirens. No injuries or damage were reported. The IDF intercepted the missile. Debris landed in the South Hebron Hills. 

This was the third Houthi attack in four days, and the fifth since last Sunday. Earlier this month, a Houthi missile slipped through air defenses and hit the grounds of Ben Gurion Airport, injuring six people, none of them seriously. Yemen’s Houthis have launched 41 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones at Israel since fighting resumed in Gaza nearly three months ago. 

Share this article

Related articles

Israeli Military Operations Continue Against Hamas and Hezbollah Amid Ongoing Security Campaign

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

REPORT: Israel Plans to Annex 70% of Gaza

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Studies Challenge Hamas’s Casualty Claims: ‘Clear Disinformation’

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .