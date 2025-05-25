Unmasking the Global Genocidal Jihadi Agenda

In case you missed it, this week, a genocidal Hamas supporter gunned down two Israelis outside a Washington, DC museum, shouting “Free Palestine,” as his worship of the death cult he emulated, and with which he has been indoctrinated.

The “suspect” who “allegedly” executed the Israeli Embassy staff members is Elias Rodriguez from Chicago. His background as part of a pro-Hamas, Marxist organization is public, as well as his educational and employment background. What’s also known is that even if he pulled the trigger alone, his crime was not only calculated and premeditated, but it was inspired by the orgy of hate for Israel and displays of overt antisemitism that have become acceptable from the halls of Congress to “popular” media hosts, and across US campuses and cities.

It’s also “alleged” that Rodriguez not just shot and left, but continued firing, executing the two victims on the ground, one of whom was trying to crawl away.

Armed with a loaded gun and burning antisemitism, fueled by hatred, brainwashed by lies of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid, Rodriguez certainly believed that everything Israel did was wrong. In shouting the death cry, he avoids acknowledging that Hamas has culpability, that all they need to do is release the remaining 58 hostages and disarm to end the war, that Hamas has brutalized Palestinian Arabs for decades in the name of Allah, and that the “innocent civilians” who elected Hamas, and who allowed Hamas to entrench all their terrorist military and weapons sites and tunnels within, among, and under their communities, all have shared culpability in their self-inflicted suffering.

As is popular among the pro-Hamas anti-Israel crowd, there is no distinction made between alleged crimes by Jews, Israelis, Zionists, “settlers,” etc. In fact, the terms are used interchangeably, allowing them to argue that they are not antisemitic, “just” anti-Zionist, as they chant for Israel’s destruction, delegitimize it’s very right to exist as the one Jewish state, and hold Israel to standards that are not only made up, but to which no other ethnic, national, or religious group are held to. It just so happens that these are the exact measures of good, old-fashioned, Jew hatred.

The Israel haters overlook that not all Israelis are Jews, and that not all Zionists are Jewish. Brandishing his 9mm pistol, Rodriguez “allegedly” fired 21 bullets at his victims at close range. He surely knew who they were as Israeli embassy staff, but must not have looked to see that one of the victims, Yaron Lischinsky, was a proud Israeli and Zionist, but he was a Christian. His fiancée, Sarah Milgrim, was an American Jew, surely a Zionist, but not an Israeli. It’s inconvenient when hunting down Jews to miss and kill a Christian, making this antisemitic attack a miss. But none among the jihadi haters will blink, if not overtly celebrate.

Complete charges against Rodriguez have yet to be announced, but prosecutors have already spoken about the death penalty. If that’s what it takes to kill the increasingly permissive expressions and mutations of antisemitism that threaten all Jews and many non-Jews, I’d be glad to press the button.

As horrific as these murders are, Yaron was not the first Christian to be murdered by Palestinian Arab jihadi terrorists.

Kristine Luken was an American Christian tourist who was repeatedly stabbed to death by a team of Palestinian Arabs while hiking in the Judean Mountains in December 2010. Despite wearing a cross and shouting out to Jesus as she was being butchered, the murderers showed no mercy.

Taylor Force was also an American Christian, a former US Army officer, who was attacked on a promenade in Tel Aviv by a Palestinian Arab terrorist, for whom the fact that he was clearly part of a foreign tour group made no difference.

Amir Khoury was a Christian Israeli Arab police officer who was gunned down responding to a terrorist attack in central Israel in March 2022. The country mourned, yet Amir is celebrated for his heroism and saving countless more lives. Christian, yes. Zionist, yes. Israeli, yes. Jewish, no.

Clemence Felix Mtenga was a 22-year-old Tanzanian agricultural student who was murdered by Hamas terrorists, one of the 1200 slaughtered in the most inhuman ways, on October 7, 2023.

Individually and through the Genesis 123 Foundation, we have connected to the families of all these victims, to provide comfort, and to memorialize them, making sure that as non-Israeli victims of Arab jihadi terror, they are not forgotten.

Leading my son’s unit into battle in Gaza and Lebanon since the current war began, it’s noteworthy that his commanding officer is a Christian Arab and a proud Israeli. Just like all the above victims, he is also a proud Zionist.

So, when terms of incitement against Jews, Zionists, Israelis, and settlers are all used interchangeably, they are not only false, but underscore both the ignorance and hatred of those using these terms, making us all equal and legitimate targets in their eyes.

As they chant genocidal slogans praising the deadly “intifadas,” and the complete purging of Jews from anywhere in the land of Israel under the chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” they are not only all doing so in a way that’s antisemitic, but they do not care who their victims are: Christians, Arabs, black Africans, or Americans.

Threats like these made against any other religious, ethnic, racial, or any other group would never be tolerated. Nor should they be. Especially now.

It’s time to force the genie back into the bottle. Force the pro-Hamas jihadi haters to confront the consequences of even their words that go beyond free speech to incitement. Impose harsh penalties for doing so. Unveil their hate for what it is, not only obscene and misguided, but based on a foundation of lies.

It’s inconvenient for the jihadi haters’ narrative that not all Israelis are Jews, that not all Jews are Israelis, that there are hundreds of millions of Chrisitan Zionists, that they define us all as “settlers,” and that while the Jews are the targets, the victims are all of us. It’s time that we all stand firm together, united, and confront the evil threat to us all.