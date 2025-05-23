“Free Palestine”: The New “Heil Hitler”…But Worse

The world was stunned when Elias Rodriguez murdered Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two Israeli Embassy workers, outside of an American Jewish Committee event, shooting them on the street while chanting ‘Free Palestine.’ I am stunned at what I see as a pretense, feigned innocence that shouldn’t be allowed to stand. I guarantee there will be more protests in the guise of ‘pro-Palestinian’ in which the chants of ‘Free Palestine’ will be stated openly and loudly, even after their real intent has finally and undeniably been revealed. It has been my tragic experience that evil does not want to hide or make excuses. Evil is proud and wants the world to know its deeds. The Nazis recorded all of their actions. Hamas recorded all of its actions on October 7th. And the people who want to exterminate the Jews are not hiding. They have put some mascara on their hatred, but it is still apparent. They are compelled to shout it from the rooftops: Free Palestine, globalize the intifada, from the river to the Sea, and a fake kefiyah, the official symbol of Yasser Arafat. Evil wants everyone to know precisely what it is doing and its intentions.

While 80 years ago, non-Germans could claim ignorance or claim that they were not directly involved in genociding the Jewish people, no one can make that excuse today. Any person who cries for a free Palestine is explicitly calling for the murder of Jews. Will you remain friends with those people? Any person that does not immediately condemn the call for Free Palestine, any University that allows Free Palestine protests to take place is a Nazi openly calling to murder Jews. There is no doubt that American universities are advocating for the genocide of the Jewish people. There is no doubt that there are members of Congress who will never condemn a call to murder the Jewish people. That is the reality we are faced with today. It is made a bit prettier and slightly more socially acceptable, but it is obvious. It is a new iteration of an ancient evil. If you want to know what you would have done on Kristallnacht when the Nazis started rounding up Jews, all you have to do is look at your response today to any repetitions of the cry of Free Palestine that was made last night.

Jew hatred takes on many different forms. The Romans wanted to wipe out the philosophical/theological Jewish connection to the god of Israel that threatened their pagan beliefs. The Inquisition wanted to wipe out the Jewish faith so that it would be the only religion to rule the world. Islam wants to murder all of the Jews because our very existence challenges their entire system of belief. But the Liberals’ religion is kindness, and the name of this God they demand the death of every Jew everywhere, all in the name of their self-righteous self-image as the arbiters of Good.

But even more than the death of Israel, they want to murder anyone who stands with the Jewish people.

The Waqf hates Jews who ascend to the Temple Mount, but even more, they hate Christians who affirm the Jewish claims. Pro-Palestinians will claim that they oppose zionists. They will claim that there was no intention to kill an Evangelical Christian. The truth is that Yaron, of blessed memory, was their greatest nightmare, their greatest enemy, and they surely intended to murder him. Make no mistake: Yaron Lischinsky was a true and powerful advocate for the Christian values of peace on Earth and love for your fellow man as personified by Jesus. He described himself on LinkedIn as wanting to “expand the circle of peace with our Arab neighbour”.

We are shocked and horrified this morning by the news of the brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of two of our Embassy staff members in Washington — Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

May their memory be a blessing.



We embrace the grieving families during this… pic.twitter.com/14f2AMvGIF — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 22, 2025

But he was the antithesis of the left wing, which claims to love peace, while at the same time accepting Oct. 7 as justifiable, “when taken in context”. Yaron was precisely what the anti-Israel left wing hates even more than Jews. Yaron, of blessed memory, was a German-born Israeli citizen and a devout Christian who served three years in the Israel Defence Forces. As a Christian, he put the lie to their entire movement.

Yesterday, I was blessed to visit my dear friends at Hayovel. We discussed the horrific shooting. We did not know all of the details, and we did not know that the victim was a Christian Zionist. Luke Hilton assured me that Christians stood with Israel. This is a huge comfort. During the Holocaust, a few holy Christians risked their own lives to protect and save Jews. Those people are remembered in the Holocaust Museum as righteous gentiles, righteous among the Nations. Today, millions of Christians have a faith-based allegiance to Israel.

I thought it was ironic that Luke was so concerned for the Jews. Hayovel is located on Har Bracha, one of Samaria’s most defensively challenged settlements. I was struck by Luke’s fearlessness as we drove through the region. I was sure that a country boy like Luke would have no problem and feel more comfortable carrying a weapon.

But Luke is not a citizen and was not permitted to serve in the IDF, though I am sure he would have offered his life to protect the Jewish people. Instead, Luke and his family are surrounded by Arabs and, until recently, had to drive through Hawarra, the scene of so many deadly attacks.

We all know that ‘Palestinian’ is a euphemism for a person who wants to murder Jews. Israeli Arabs are Palestinians who have chosen to coexist with the Jewish people in the Holy Land. Many of them serve in the IDF and have laid down their lives to protect the Jewish people, and I, of course, would lay down my life to protect them.

This new Pro Palestinian movement that is taking over American universities is an echo of pre-war Nazi Germany. But it takes it further. The pro-Palestinian crowd will not be satisfied with Jewish blood. They were not satisfied with October 7th. This movement also wants the blood of any Christian Zionist who stands with Israel. They have demonized Zionism, and this translates into Jew hatred since Jews should love Israel. But just as Hamas and the Gazans on Oct. 7 targeted Israelis who advocated for peace, the pro-Palestine movement will never reconcile with Christian Zionists. While not a Jew, Yaron was murdered for being a Christian Zionist.

I want my friend Luke to know I appreciate your standing with me. You have demonstrated that you are indeed our brothers, albeit with a different faith. But your faith and the ‘love of Israel’ aspect have made you my brother.

To my dearest brother Luke and all of my Christian friends who have stood with Israel, I want you to know that I will protect you against these new Nazis. I, as an Israeli Jew, will lay down my life to protect Luke, his family, and any Christian who has openly declared that he stands with Israel. You may not have understood what you were doing, but by aligning with Israel, you became a target for the evil forces that have always come against the Jews.

I want to urge all of my Israeli Jewish friends to open their doors, open their hearts, and put ancient hatred aside. Christian Zionists are standing alongside us and have become targets. I know that as an IDF Soldier, I protected all civilians. As an Israeli, who advocates for a house of prayer for all nations, who sees the Jewish people as a light unto the nations, I am declaring that any person from the Nations who stands with the God of Israel, even if he has a different faith, is my brother and I stand with him.