Netanyahu Vows Final Victory in Gaza as IDF Defends Israel from Houthi Missiles and Eliminates Terrorist Behind Fatal Attack

Netanyahu: ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Will Bring a Clear Victory in Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a strong message Wednesday, emphasizing that the ongoing military campaign, dubbed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” is set to conclude the Gaza war decisively. Speaking at his first press briefing since the operation began, Netanyahu highlighted the substantial damage inflicted on Hamas and reiterated Israel’s determination to achieve its goals.

“The terrorists in Hamas fully understand the devastating consequences they have brought upon themselves,” Netanyahu declared. He pointed to recent significant strikes, including what is believed to be the death of Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’s key leader in Gaza.

Netanyahu described how southern Israeli towns like Sderot now tremble—not from incoming Hamas rockets, but due to the overwhelming firepower unleashed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). While mourning the loss of two Israeli soldiers this week, the prime minister stressed that the sacrifices serve clear purposes: rescuing hostages, dismantling Hamas, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a security threat.

He further detailed plans aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future, which involves relocating most of its residents to third countries and rebuilding the area into a thriving “Riviera of the Middle East.” Netanyahu vowed that Gaza would remain under Israeli security oversight until Hamas is fully defeated.

On the topic of hostages, Netanyahu expressed openness to a temporary ceasefire if it would lead to the release of the remaining 58 captives held by Hamas after nearly two years. However, he insisted that any pause must guarantee Israel’s safety.

Addressing humanitarian aid efforts, Netanyahu explained the government’s decision to allow limited aid into Gaza, despite concerns it might fuel Hamas. To prevent aid from benefiting terrorists, Israel and the U.S. have devised a three-stage plan involving secure distribution centers and designated safe zones for Gazans to receive assistance.

Netanyahu also touched on other conflict fronts, noting ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups across the region. He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to counter these threats and collaborate with the U.S. to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The IDF has recently escalated ground operations, capturing key areas in Gaza and targeting terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground. The military is intensifying efforts to protect Israeli citizens from ongoing attacks as the operation continues.

IDF Intercepts Second Houthi Missile in a Matter of Hours Amid Escalating Threats

Israeli defense systems successfully intercepted a second missile launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen on Thursday, continuing a pattern of heightened missile attacks from the Iranian-backed group. The latest missile, which was detected shortly before noon, triggered air-raid sirens in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea region, and surrounding areas. Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported following the interception, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the missile was taken down in line with standard security protocols.

Earlier on Thursday, a similar missile attack occurred in the early hours, with sirens sounding across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv. The threat led many residents to rush to shelters, but like the second missile, no immediate damage or injuries were reported.

The Houthis, a militia group supported by Iran, have escalated their missile attacks on Israel in recent weeks. On Sunday, they launched another projectile at Israel, which was also intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems. Earlier this month, the Houthis issued a threatening statement about imposing a complete aerial blockade on Israel, following a missile that impacted near Ben-Gurion International Airport.

In response to these growing threats, Israel has targeted Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen, including strategic locations like Sanaa International Airport and the ports of Hodeidah and Salif. The IDF has indicated these sites were used to transfer arms to the Houthi forces.

The U.S. also condemned the Houthis’ actions, with Ambassador Dorothy Shea calling out the group for not only attacking Israel but also endangering international maritime trade. Shea, addressing the United Nations, noted that the U.S. had taken strong measures to defend freedom of navigation in the region and warned that further aggression would lead to severe repercussions for the Houthis.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has vowed to respond forcefully to any further missile launches from the Houthis. “If these missile strikes persist, the Houthis will face painful consequences,” Katz stated. “We will continue to defend Israel with strength against all threats.”

Terrorist Behind Fatal Shooting of Israeli Mother Tzeela Gez Killed

In a targeted counter-terrorism mission, the Israel Defense Forces have killed Nael Samara, the terrorist responsible for the shooting death of Israeli mother Tzeela Gez, who was fatally attacked en route to give birth to her fourth child.

The Samaria Regional Council revealed that Samara was neutralized during an operation in Bruqin village, with security forces reporting that he approached soldiers with a suspicious item while shouting religious phrases before being shot.

Council leader Yossi Dagan conveyed that although the terrorist’s death brings little comfort, the ultimate goal is to reestablish deterrence and prevent further violence. He described Bruqin as a significant source of terror and called on the nation to unite behind a robust response.

Dagan also highlighted the importance of expanding Jewish settlements in Samaria as a tribute to Tzeela Gez, advocating for new community development in her honor.

Israeli authorities have detained multiple suspects related to the shooting, with ongoing efforts by the IDF and Shin Bet to dismantle terror networks operating in the area.

Following the attack, doctors managed to deliver Gez’s newborn, who is currently in critical but stable condition, after a prolonged period without oxygen. Family members have spoken of their hope for the child’s recovery and the profound loss felt by those close to Tzeela.

The incident reflects a broader trend of escalating violence, with thousands of terror attacks recorded in Judea and Samaria in the past year, resulting in dozens of fatalities and numerous injuries.