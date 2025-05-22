From Construction to Connection: Jimmy McClintock’s 50-Year Mission for Jewish-Christian Alliance

In the heart of Texas, where business acumen meets biblical principles, Jimmy McClintock stands as a testament to faith-driven entrepreneurship. The construction magnate and supplement company owner recently sat down with Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365’s Biblical Money podcast to discuss his unique journey blending business success with a lifelong commitment to strengthening Jewish-Christian relations.

“I had a Ruth experience,” McClintock explained, describing his first encounter with Israel as a 20-year-old college student. After hearing a Holocaust survivor speak about his experiences in Bulgarian labor camps, McClintock felt compelled to reach out. “I wrote him a letter and asked if I could come to Israel and meet him and help him. I was naive, but I got an answer back that said yes.”

That initial journey to Israel more than five decades ago proved transformative. “It changed my whole perspective on life. Everything I understood immediately changed,” McClintock reflected. Soon after, he married his wife Hava, beginning a life that would routinely alternate between America and Israel as they pursued t77heir calling.

Unlike traditional entrepreneurs focused solely on business growth, McClintock describes his career path as unconventional. “I probably differ from most of your guests because I didn’t take the traditional business route,” he told Rabbi Goldberg. “I just had this prayer even before I met Hava. I told God, ‘Listen, all I want is a beautiful family and to live a happy life. I’m not looking for grandiose ideas.'”

Nevertheless, McClintock found success in multiple ventures, starting with furniture manufacturing at age 24 despite having no prior experience. “What did I know about furniture manufacturing? Absolutely nothing,” he laughed. This pattern would repeat throughout his career, particularly in construction, which became his primary business.

McClintock credits his success to biblical principles. “When you believe God is on your side and you live your life according to the principles of the Bible—working hard, working smart, treating people fairly, treating your employees fairly, living up to everything you tell people—the rest I leave in God’s hands,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding self-imposed limitations. “For a good part of my younger life, I limited myself. In America, you have this idea: you get out of school, you get a job, you put a price tag on your value. That’s limiting.”

Beyond business, McClintock and his wife Hava have dedicated their lives to building bridges between Jewish and Christian communities through their organization, Ambassadors for Israel. “Ambassadors for Israel is what we spend our time really doing,” he explained. “If I work full-time with Ambassadors for Israel, I eat, sleep, drink, think it—that’s what we do.”

This passion for Jewish-Christian friendship predates current trends by decades. When McClintock and his wife began their work 50 years ago, the idea of Jews and Christians joining together as allies and friends was far from accepted.

“When we started 50 years ago, slowly we would see things changing,” McClintock noted. “I would think, ‘I’m seeing something, but it’s like 30 years ahead of time.’ Then it got to be 20 years, then 15, 10, five—and now I’m hearing people say things that I’ve been thinking.”

The couple’s efforts have gained significant momentum since October 7th. McClintock described how attitudes have shifted dramatically among both communities. “Today we’re seeing people sending us things that represent real breakthroughs,” McClintock explained. “Organizations and individuals who just last year held one position are now completely changing their stance. It’s a complete 180-degree turn.”

He shared an example from just the previous day: “Our local senator sent us a text yesterday morning. She had gone to church and sent a text of the notes. Her pastor did the whole sermon on why we should and must support Israel and the Jewish people.”

Rabbi Goldberg observed that recent global events have accelerated changes that might otherwise have taken decades or centuries. McClintock agreed, expressing optimism about the future despite the challenges: “That’s exciting for me. I like a little bit of craziness—get things stirred up good. Good results always come out of that.”

Looking ahead, McClintock continues to pursue various business interests, including a return to cryptocurrency trading and completion of construction projects. However, his priority remains clear: “I enjoy working for Israel much more than my business ventures,” McClintock admitted. “Business is fun, but seeing the growing unity between Christians and Jews is truly special. No one person can take credit for this movement—it’s clearly the work of Hashem, and that’s how we must view it.”

As Rabbi Goldberg aptly concluded, quoting the late Shimon Peres: “If your dreams are greater than your accomplishments, then you’re a young man.” By that measure, Jimmy McClintock—with his boundless enthusiasm for Jewish-Christian unity and his vision for Israel’s future—remains remarkably young indeed.