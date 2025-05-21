The Last Dance: Illegal Event Venue Threatening Major Road in Gush Etzion Leveled

Exactly one year has passed since the Jerusalem District Court heard a petition filed by Regavim and the Gush Etzion Regional Council against an illegal event venue in eastern Gush Etzion. On Tuesday, the Civil Administration’s enforcement unit completely demolished the site.

Field coordinators from Regavim and the Gush Etzion Regional Council identified development work as early as 2021, adjacent to Route 398 — which connects eastern Gush Etzion communities to Jerusalem — and warned that the work was being carried out illegally on Israeli state land, but making matters even worse – within the boundaries of a military construction ban due to the site’s proximity to the main road.

After their warnings went unheeded, and as the site developed into a luxurious event garden including a pool, fountain, lawns, and a restaurant, Regavim filed a petition with the court in 2022 demanding an end to the festival of illegality.

At the hearing, held exactly one year ago in May 2024, Judge Einat Avman-Muller accepted the state’s commitment to demolish the compound in its own time, “in accordance with professional considerations”. Until yesterday, the venue continued to operate, hosting parties and events and maintaining active social media profiles with tens of thousands of followers.

Yesterday morning, the site was demolished by the Civil Administration’s enforcement unit, accompanied by IDF forces. According to footage on Arab social media, the enforcement took place without resistance, and the venue was completely destroyed.

Roi Drucker, Regavim’s Field Coordinator for Judea and Samaria:

“The wheels of justice turn slowly, but at least this time, they didn’t wait for a horrific murder to take the action necessary to protect our security. The demolition of such a flashy and extravagant complex is highly significant in terms of deterrence and in curbing the rampant illegal construction in Israeli territory. We commend the Settlement Directorate in the Ministry of Defense and the enforcement authorities for this resolute action, which restores governance to an area that has been neglected for far too long.”

Yaron Rosenthal, Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council:

“The illegal construction near the road from eastern Gush Etzion to Jerusalem is of great concern to us, and the massive event venue demolished today is part of our ongoing efforts to secure the area. Since taking office, I have worked to increase the demolition of illegal Arab structures in Gush Etzion, focusing on those that threaten our communities and roads. We will continue to support determined and consistent enforcement wherever law and order are violated, for the region’s future and its residents. I thank Minister Betzalel Smotrich and the Civil Administration, thanks to whom we are seeing a welcome change in enforcement in the region. I also thank the Regavim Movement, which together with the Regional Council petitioned the High Court to have the structure demolished, the Council’s Land Department, and of course, the Etzion Brigade Commander for his support. We are well aware that we still have a long way to go until illegal construction is removed from the roads of Gush Etzion.”