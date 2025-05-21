Israel Ramps Up Gaza Offensive as Hostage Talks Stall and Humanitarian Aid Expands

IDF Chief Vows Hamas Will ‘Pay the Price’ as Israel Enters Pivotal Gaza Offensive

As Israel advances into a critical phase of its ongoing military campaign in Gaza—codenamed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots”—IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir declared on Tuesday that Hamas will face the consequences of its continued resistance.

“This is not a war we initiated. It was forced upon us on the tragic day of October 7,” said Zamir, referencing the 2023 Hamas-led attack that reignited the conflict. He laid out the operation’s key objectives: to bring back the hostages, dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure, and end its control over Gaza.

Zamir emphasized that the current military phase follows a pre-established strategy. “We are now transitioning to the next level of operations. Hamas’s defiance comes at a price—it will be met with the full intensity of our military might,” he said. “True security demands a clear and decisive end to the threat across our border.”

Inside Operation Gideon’s Chariots: A targeted IDF mission to dismantle terror at its source.@LTC_Shoshani pic.twitter.com/LvPmDPli28 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2025

Acknowledging the severe human and material toll of the conflict, Zamir reaffirmed the IDF’s commitment to the long haul. “This is a complex, multi-front war, and although the path is difficult, we remain focused on the end goal—a safer future.”

Addressing Gaza’s civilians, he placed responsibility squarely on Hamas. “The devastation you face is not our doing. Hamas initiated this war and has endangered its own people.”

He also defended the military’s conduct amid scrutiny. “We operate within the bounds of Israeli and international law. Any accusation suggesting otherwise is unfounded,” Zamir asserted.

Israeli tanks seen on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, May 20, 2025. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

As the offensive escalates, the IDF reported a successful airstrike that killed Moataz Deeb, a senior Hamas commander responsible for drone and rocket operations. In recent days, over 100 militant targets—including tunnels, weapons caches, and fighters—have been hit. Ground forces from elite brigades such as the 401st, Givati, and 215th continue their advance into key northern neighborhoods of Gaza.

Israel Allows UN to Deliver 93 Aid Trucks into Gaza, Tightens Oversight

Israel has authorized the entry of 93 humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, the Defense Ministry confirmed Tuesday, as part of an effort to balance military pressure on Hamas with urgent civilian needs.

The trucks, coordinated through the United Nations, carried vital supplies like flour, baby formula, medicine, and medical equipment. All shipments underwent comprehensive security checks to prevent Hamas from siphoning off aid for militant use, according to COGAT, the ministry body overseeing operations in the territories.

“The IDF remains committed to enabling humanitarian support, as long as it does not empower the Hamas terrorist organization,” read an official statement.

A U.S.-led aid plan, fully supported by Israel, is now underway in Gaza.



It ensures aid reaches civilians—through secure centers in safe zones—without Hamas stealing it.



Until it’s fully active, Israel is bridging the gap with daily deliveries of essentials.



Aid for people.… pic.twitter.com/qCl7MLkms3 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 20, 2025

The aid shipments come under a tightly managed relief strategy aimed at avoiding famine while preventing aid from bolstering Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greenlit the deliveries to stabilize civilian conditions in Gaza ahead of wider military activity.

A larger aid framework, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), is expected to begin distributing supplies directly to civilians by the end of the month. Designed to operate through secure zones and independent of Hamas, the program has Israel’s full support.

In the interim, Israel is continuing daily aid deliveries. “Until the GHF is operational, we’re ensuring critical supplies make it through,” the State of Israel posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

🚛 93 UN trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including flour for bakeries, food for babies, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical drugs were transferred today (Tuesday) via the Kerem Shalom Crossing into the Gaza Strip. All aid was transferred only after a thorough security… pic.twitter.com/vppIT9G5r2 — COGAT (@cogatonline) May 20, 2025

The United Nations confirmed it had received Israel’s approval for an expanded daily quota of aid trucks—up from nine the previous day to about 100. UN spokesperson Jens Laerke called the development a “notable improvement” in humanitarian access.

Despite the stepped-up aid, several Israeli politicians voiced strong opposition. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labeled the move “a grave error,” arguing it could extend the war and jeopardize hostage negotiations. Religious Zionism MK Moshe Solomon supported limited, direct-to-civilian aid but warned against any assistance that could indirectly benefit Hamas. Likud’s Moshe Passal took an even harder line, saying, “Only after Hamas is eradicated should we begin discussing the region’s recovery.”

Israel Recalls Senior Negotiators from Qatar Amid Stalled Hostage Talks

Senior Israeli envoys involved in negotiations with Hamas in Qatar have been called back to Jerusalem for consultations, following a week of intense, yet ultimately inconclusive, diplomatic efforts, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Tuesday night.

While technical-level negotiators will remain in Doha for the time being, the high-ranking members of the Israeli delegation are returning home. According to the statement, Israel had agreed to a new framework proposed by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, but Hamas continues to resist the terms.

Talks in Qatar, conducted under multiple diplomatic umbrellas, had aimed at brokering a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages. Under the proposed multi-phase plan, Hamas would free Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with the potential for a broader agreement down the line.

A rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv, May 17, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

This diplomatic push coincides with Israel’s recent military escalation in Gaza under Phase 1 of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” targeting Hamas strongholds and military assets across the Strip.

The IDF reported conducting over 160 airstrikes in the last 24 hours, expanding its ground operations against Hamas infrastructure as negotiations faltered.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed the lack of progress, stating during the Qatar Economic Forum that the ceasefire discussions were effectively deadlocked. “There are deep divisions—these talks are not moving forward,” he said.

Although Israeli officials had already considered withdrawing the team from Doha earlier in the week due to stalled talks, the final decision to bring home the senior negotiators was only made Tuesday.