Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Demands, Houthis Declare Naval Blockade on Haifa, and Iran Hosts Hamas Leaders

Netanyahu Criticizes London, Ottawa, and Paris for Urging End to Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply condemned the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada for their recent demand that Israel halt its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu argued that calling for an end to the conflict before the terrorist group is fully defeated rewards the attackers behind the October 7 assault.

In a statement from his office on May 19, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is fighting a war for survival after Hamas militants crossed its borders, killing 1,200 civilians and abducting hundreds. He accused the European and Canadian governments of effectively offering Hamas a “huge prize” by urging a premature ceasefire and pushing for the establishment of a Palestinian state amid ongoing hostilities.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s support for the U.S.-proposed peace plan and called on European nations to back this vision. He stressed that the war could conclude immediately if Hamas releases hostages, disarms, removes its leadership, and Gaza is demilitarized. “No country should have to accept less, and Israel will not,” he said.

The joint statement from London, Ottawa, and Paris, issued earlier the same day, expressed grave concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemned the expansion of Israeli military operations. While reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself, they described the recent escalation as disproportionate and warned of further actions if Israel did not ease restrictions on aid and halt its offensive.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded harshly to Hamas’s praise of the statement, calling it a disgrace on social media.

Houthis Declare Naval Blockade of Israel’s Haifa Port

The Yemeni Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, announced on May 19 a naval blockade targeting the Israeli port of Haifa, marking a significant escalation in their campaign against Israel. Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, warned that all ships heading to or docked at this major northern Israeli port will now be considered legitimate military targets.

Saree’s announcement, broadcast on television, served as a warning to international shipping companies that their vessels face increased risks in this critical maritime hub. The Houthis framed the blockade as retaliation for Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

This declaration follows a recent pattern of intensified threats from the group. Earlier this month, they threatened to impose an aerial blockade on Israel after launching a missile toward Ben-Gurion Airport. On Sunday, Israeli defense forces intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, prompting air-raid sirens across central Israel.

In response to Houthi attacks, Israel has struck weapons transfer sites under Houthi control in Yemen, including ports along the Red Sea coast.

Iran Hosts Hamas Officials at Tehran Dialogue Forum

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with senior Hamas representatives in Tehran on May 19 during the Tehran Dialogue Forum, according to reports from Iran’s Mehr News Agency. The Hamas delegation included political bureau member Basem Naim from Qatar and senior official Osama Hamdan based in Lebanon.

While details of the discussions remain undisclosed, the gathering also involved regional diplomats, including Araqchi’s counterparts from Oman and Qatar.

Captured documents from Gaza have revealed close coordination between Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, and Qatar in the years leading up to the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, disproving the notion that Hamas acted independently. These documents show continuous communication between Hamas leaders in Gaza and Qatar and senior Iranian and Hezbollah figures.

Evidence indicates Hamas began planning the assault as early as 2021 with Iranian and Hezbollah support, including a $500 million funding request to Tehran. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, reportedly approved the attack, despite Hezbollah’s limited direct involvement.

Reports also revealed that hundreds of militants had been trained in Iran before the attack. Tehran has openly praised the assault as a justified response to the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, describing it as a successful retaliation.