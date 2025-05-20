Virginia Governor Signs Executive Order for Safe Classrooms and Combatting Antisemitism in Higher Education

CAM Honored with House Resolution Commending Its Work Confronting Antisemitism

(Tuesday, 20th May, 2025) — In a powerful show of unity and commitment, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) brought together elected officials, law enforcement, faith leaders, students, and community members on Monday for a special Jewish American Heritage Month (JAHM) event in Richmond. Held under the theme “Faith, Freedom, and Legacy: Honoring Virginia’s Jewish Heritage,” the evening celebrated the rich contributions of Virginia’s Jewish community while underscoring a shared commitment to counter the alarming rise in antisemitism.

The event was highlighted by remarks from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who praised the more than 400-year legacy of Jewish life in the Commonwealth and reaffirmed the importance of religious liberty and unity in the face of hate.

“Jewish American Heritage Month is that moment where we recognize the incredible contributions Jewish Americans have made to our nation,” Governor Youngkin said. “But we also come together tonight to celebrate tremendous progress against the oldest hatred ever known. And the progress we have made together only encourages us that we have more work left to do. That is our collective commitment this evening. Where there is darkness, we must allow the light in. Every single day we must press forward, because if we stand still, we fall behind.”

CAM was honored in a powerful gesture of bipartisanship from the Virginia General Assembly, with the presentation by Delegate Michael Jones of House Joint Resolution 680 – a formal commendation honoring CAM for its “outstanding efforts” to confront antisemitism through education, public safety initiatives, and community partnerships.

Earlier on Monday, Governor Youngkin hosted a JAHM reception at the Executive Mansion and announced the signing of Executive Order 48 – the full text of which can be read HERE.

Today I signed Executive Order 48 to strengthen Virginia’s efforts to combat antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry in our schools and universities. We’ll continue taking… — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 19, 2025

“No one should be unsafe in the classroom or on campus or feel targeted because of their religion or heritage,” Youngkin stated. “This Executive Order reaffirms and strengthens the Commonwealth’s commitment to safe educational environments free from discrimination and continues our actions against antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry in public schools and institutions of higher education.”

The measure builds on Executive Order 8, issued on Governor Youngkin’s first day in office in 2022, that established a state commission to combat antisemitism.

Additional speakers and presenters included CAM Founder Adam Beren, Virginia Jewish community leaders Connie and Bruce Meyer, Rabbi Meir Lessoff of Chabad Virginia Beach, College of Willam & Mary Hillel Director Rabbi Gershon Litt, Minister for Public Diplomacy at the Embassy of Israel to the United States Sawsan Hasson, Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, and Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System David Dore, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Jon Schleffer, and October 7th survivor Inbal Binder, among others.

“Celebrating American Jewish history and heritage is so important today, especially because the Jewish community is being attacked on social media, in our schools, and elsewhere,” Beren said. “I want to express my gratitude to Governor Youngkin for being a tremendous advocate for the Jewish community in Virginia and around the country since you stepped into office.”

In the audience were Halina Zimm, a Holocaust survivor, and Joan Johns Cobbs, who along with her late sister Barbara Rose Johns, helped spearhead the protest movement that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling to desegregate public schools.

CAM Director of Events and Special Projects Jenn Block addressing the “Faith, Freedom, and Legacy: Honoring Virginia’s Jewish Heritage” event in Richmond, Virginia. Photo Credit: Shea Kastriner.

Chief of Police at George Mason University (GMU) Carl Rowan, Jr. was honored with CAM’s Guardianship Award for his exemplary efforts in creating a safer environment for Jewish students on campus.

Student voices were also given a platform at Monday’s event. Kiera Schneiderman (Virginia Tech) and Gabe Stein (William & Mary) shared powerful personal stories of confronting antisemitism at their schools – offering both sobering reflections and inspiring calls to action.

The winners of CAM’s Jewish American Heritage Month (JAHM) Virginia Contest were announced at the event. This scholarship program invited Virginia high school seniors and dual-enrollment students to explore Jewish American history and culture, and the winners were presented with their awards by Governor Youngkin.

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa said, “Combating antisemitism requires concrete and effective action at all levels of government and society, and Virginia is setting an exceptional example for other U.S. states to follow in tackling this challenge with a multifaceted strategy and specially-tailored initiatives. CAM is deeply appreciative of the commitment of both Governor Youngkin and a bipartisan group of Virginia state legislators to securing, supporting, and celebrating Jewish life, which was so tangibly and powerfully manifested this evening.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is a global coalition engaging 900 partner organizations and five million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.