Construction Halted on Muslim City in Texas as Investigations and Legislature Begin

Progress on a construction project in Texas has been halted as federal and state investigations begin. The project focuses on Muslims, raising concerns of discrimination, while some fear it will be ruled by Islamic Sharia law. Legislation aimed at addressing these concerns is about to make it more difficult for foreigners to purchase property in the US.

EPIC City is a master-planned, Islamic community-centered residential development project in Texas with over 1,000 units planned. Approximately 40 minutes from Dallas near Josephine, the initiative spans 402 acres across unincorporated portions of Collin and Hunt counties and was initiated by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). It will include a mosque, a K–12 faith-based school, a community college, and commercial shopping facilities.

The first phase of the development, around 500 lots, sold out within six months. However, the developers are still accepting investors for the second phase.

WATCH: Sharia City rising in Texas?

Muslim leaders boast about building an “EPIC” Islamic city — with streets named after Islamic conquerors and 75% of homeowner fees going straight to the mosque.



They even mock Americans, calling them “John Smith,” bragging how they use the… pic.twitter.com/33WSIzLtU4 — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) May 18, 2025

In February, Texas Governor Greg Abbott publicly opposed the development, sharing concerns on Twitter.

“To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas,” Abbott tweeted. “Nor are Sharia cities. Nor are ‘no go zones’ which this project seems to imply.”

It should be noted that no public statements from the project organizers had overtly referenced implementing Sharia law or creating governance structures separate from existing U.S. laws.

In response to the controversy, Community Capital Partners issued a statement affirming their commitment to comply with the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing based on protected characteristics, including religion. The developers stated they would not impose “blanket bans on any group of people”. Still, they would conduct “thorough individualized assessments of prospective buyers” to ensure alignment with community goals of “safety and security.”

Last month, Gov. Abbott launched multiple state investigations of potential illegal activities by EPIC and its affiliated entities, temporarily halting any future construction. The investigations include potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws and potential discrimination in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act. The state will also investigate whether the mosque has conducted illegal funerals.

Texas has halted any construction of EPIC City.



There is no construction taking place.



The state of Texas has launched about a half dozen investigations into this project.



That includes criminal investigations.



And, the US Department of justice is also investigating.… https://t.co/5NDbOkzxTL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 11, 2025

At the same time, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) “…to investigate whether Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslim minorities would receive equal protection under the law in this new community. Religious discrimination, whether explicit or implicit, is unconstitutional under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. Religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation’s values, and I am concerned this community potentially undermines this vital protection.”

Earlier this month, Bondi announced that a DOJ investigation was initiated.

The inquiry into EPIC City comes as the Texas Legislature nears approval of a bill banning residents of specific countries from purchasing land in Texas. The measure was passed by the Texas House of Representatives and now proceeds to the State Senate for approval.

Currently, the list of prohibited nations deemed security threats includes China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. However, a recent amendment to the bill would allow Governor Abbott to add additional nations to the list at his discretion. To circumvent violation of the Fair Housing Act, the ban is based on established permanent residence instead of national origin.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in the Dallas area also has criticized the state probes as bullying the Muslim community and a violation of constitutionally protected religious expression.

EPIC hired attorney Dan Cogdell to represent them. Cogdell accused the state of “racial profiling”, claiming that none of the investigations would be happening if the community were planned around a church or temple.