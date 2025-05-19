Gaza Aid Restored, NYC Rallies in Support, and Mossad Secures Historic Spy Archive

Israel Resumes Aid to Gaza Amid Military Operations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the partial lifting of an aid blockade on Gaza, permitting essential supplies to enter the territory for the first time since March. The decision, made on the recommendation of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), aims to prevent a humanitarian crisis while maintaining pressure on Hamas as part of the ongoing “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.”

“Israel will allow a limited quantity of basic food supplies into Gaza to prevent starvation and ensure stability in the region,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. The prime minister emphasized that the move aligns with military goals, avoiding any disruption to operations aimed at dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure.

The aid deliveries will be tightly controlled to prevent resources from reaching Hamas fighters, with the goal of supporting civilians without empowering the militant group. This cautious approach reflects Israel’s broader strategy of separating Hamas from the civilian population, a key element in the long-term stabilization of Gaza.

Palestinian trucks parked near the Kerem Shalom crossing, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, after Israel has stopped the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza, March 2, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The resumption of aid comes as the newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) prepares to establish a secure distribution network in the Strip. Backed by U.S. firms and endorsed by the Israeli government, the GHF aims to bypass traditional international organizations like the United Nations, offering a more direct, private-sector-led approach to humanitarian assistance.

However, the decision has sparked intense debate within Israel, with some government officials voicing concerns over the potential for aid to strengthen Hamas. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the move, warning that “every truck that enters Gaza risks prolonging the conflict.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed this sentiment, arguing that aid deliveries could undermine Israeli military gains.

Despite the internal opposition, the Israeli government maintains that preventing a humanitarian crisis is essential for sustaining international support and maintaining the legitimacy of its military campaign.

Massive Pro-Israel Rally in New York Shows Solidarity Amid Conflict

Tens of thousands of supporters of Israel filled the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the annual Israel Day Parade, a vibrant demonstration of unity amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The event, which featured a wide array of community groups, elected officials, and religious leaders, sent a strong message of solidarity to Israelis enduring the current crisis.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon addressed the crowd, emphasizing the critical importance of global support. “Today, we march with pride and purpose, reminding the world that Israel is not alone,” Danon declared, referencing both the ongoing military struggle and the broader challenges facing the Jewish state.

The Israeli Day Parade in NYC is happening now! 🇺🇸🇮🇱



No masks. No violence. No chaos.



American flags. Dancing. Happiness and love.



This is absolutely beautiful. 🖤



pic.twitter.com/nOM6XKA9wk — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 18, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul joined the march, highlighting the strong ties between the American Jewish community and Israel. “This parade is a clear stand against hate and antisemitism, and a powerful affirmation of our shared values,” Hochul said, underscoring the enduring connection between New York and Israel.

The parade also served as a response to anti-Israel protests that have increased in frequency and intensity in recent weeks, as tensions in the Middle East have escalated. “While others burn our flags, we proudly wave them,” Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis declared, reflecting the defiant tone of the day’s speeches.

Mossad Recovers Secret Eli Cohen Archive from Syria

Israel’s Mossad has successfully retrieved the long-lost personal archive of legendary spy Eli Cohen, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The operation, carried out in coordination with an allied intelligence service, marks a significant intelligence victory for Israel.

The recovered materials include approximately 2,500 documents, personal effects, photographs, and handwritten notes, many of which had been hidden by Syrian authorities for decades. Among the items returned to Cohen’s family is his original handwritten will, penned just before his execution in Damascus in 1965.

In a covert and complex Mossad operation, in cooperation with an allied foreign intelligence service, the official Syrian archive on Eli Cohen with thousands of findings that were held for decades by the Syrian security forces have been brought to Israelhttps://t.co/ioQO9peuS3 pic.twitter.com/F8mG3QNlY8 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 18, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad Director David Barnea personally presented the recovered items to Cohen’s widow, Nadia, in a special ceremony on Sunday. “Eli Cohen’s legacy as one of Israel’s greatest spies endures, and his contributions to our national security will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said.

Mossad’s decades-long effort to recover the archive reflects a broader commitment to honoring Cohen’s sacrifices and ensuring his memory is preserved for future generations. The archive provides unique insights into Cohen’s covert work within the Syrian government, including previously undisclosed communications and operational details.