Christian History Jews Can’t Forget: Can Facing the Truth Heal the Divide?

For centuries, Jews endured persecution under Christianity, facing expulsions, forced conversions, and massacres. Yet some Christians today say, “Our church had no part in that; those weren’t true Christians.” When a Jew seeks respect for their faith in interfaith friendships, only to hear a Christian emphasize Jesus as necessary for salvation, a painful gap emerges, recalling historical coercion in his name. This tension, between Jewish trauma and Christian denial, challenges authentic dialogue.

Many non-Catholic Christians, particularly evangelicals, distance themselves from this history, attributing it solely to Catholics, whom they may not view as “true Christians.” For Jews, however, persecution spans Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant actions, shaping their interfaith wariness. Exploring this shared Christian legacy, from medieval violence to modern perspectives, reveals why history matters for trust. Some Christians, honoring Jews as bearers of Torah, offer paths for dialogue rooted in respect, fulfilling the biblical vision of unity (Isaiah 56:7). Understanding our shared history is essential to building authentic Jewish-Christian dialogue rooted in respect.

The Jewish Experience: A History of Persecution

For Jews, life under Christian dominance was a story of survival through centuries of persecution, a memory shaping interfaith dialogue today. From the Middle Ages to modernity, Christian authorities and communities, driven by theological rejection of Judaism, targeted Jews with violence, expulsions, and forced conversions. This legacy explains why even well-meaning Christian actions, like proselytizing or claims of historical innocence, evoke unease.

Many modern Christians, guided by compassion, struggle to connect their faith to such wrongs, viewing acts like forced conversions as contrary to true Christianity. Dismissing this history as “not us” risks widening the dialogue gap. Examining the entire breath of Christian’s persecution of Jews, shows why this shared past matters.

Before 1517, Western Catholicism dominated Europe, often devastating Jewish communities. In 1096 CE, First Crusade zealots massacred thousands in the Rhineland, targeting Jews as “Christ’s enemies.” Expulsions in England (1290 CE) and Spain (1492 CE) followed, backed by Catholic clergy, while blood libel claims, like Norwich’s 1144 CE accusation that Jews murdered Christian children, fueled violence and mistreatment. In the East, Orthodox Byzantines under Emperor Heraclius (7th century) forced baptisms, and Kiev’s 1113 CE riots attacked Jews amid ritual crime charges, reflecting shared theological hostility.

For Jews, this violence and coercion, enacted in Christ’s name, lingers in collective memory. It explains their sensitivity to proselytizing, even from modern Christians who see it as loving. Understanding this history, as some Christians do by respecting Jewish identity, fosters trust, aligning with the biblical vision of unity.

Non-Catholic Christian Perspective

Many non-Catholic Christians, particularly evangelicals, view Jewish persecution as unconnected to their faith. They often argue that Catholics, dominant pre-Reformation, were the primary perpetrators and question whether Catholics were “true Christians” given theological differences. Evangelicals see their faith, focused on love and compassion, as incompatible with such wrongs. This distancing, though sincere, can deepen the divide, as Jews recall a broader Christian legacy.

Many evangelicals uphold the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19–20), viewing sharing Jesus as an act of love essential for salvation, even for Jews. To Jews, this can feel like historical coercion, echoing forced conversions.

Some evangelicals bridge this gap. Citing Romans 3, they affirm the value of Jewish identity, recognizing Jews as bearers of God’s Torah who need not convert. They argue Jesus, a Jew, would not abandon his identity, nor should Jews. These Christians reject proselytizing Jews, seeking interfaith bonds that honor Jewish faith and emphasize mutual respect.

Understanding this evangelical divide highlights the need to engage with history. Acknowledging this tension paves the way for dialogue where Christians and Jews meet as equals, united by shared hope (Isaiah 56:7).

Beyond Catholicism: The Broader Christian Legacy

While rooted in pre-Reformation Catholicism, Jewish persecution extended to Protestant and Orthodox Christians, sharing theological roots that fueled anti-Jewish actions. This broader history challenges claims that only Catholics were responsible, underscoring the need for historical awareness.

Protestants, emerging during the Reformation, often perpetuated anti-Jewish persecution. Martin Luther, initially sympathetic to Jews, turned hostile in his 1543 text On the Jews and Their Lies, urging synagogue burnings and expulsions. His writings influenced Lutheran regions, reinforcing restrictions on Jewish life. Calvinist communities, like those in the Netherlands, also imposed economic and social barriers. While less violent than Catholic crusades, these actions marginalized Jews, echoing earlier theological hostility.

In Eastern Europe, Orthodox Christians fueled violence into modern times. The 19th-century pogroms in the Russian Empire, often incited by blood libel or economic scapegoating, killed thousands and displaced Jewish communities. Orthodox clergy sometimes stoked these riots, perpetuating deicide myths. Some Orthodox regions still retain anti-Jewish undercurrents, complicating trust.

This shared legacy, spanning Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox traditions, shapes Jewish memory. Evangelical proselytizing or claims of innocence can feel like a continuation of coercion, despite modern intentions. Honoring Jews as bearers of Torah, as some Christians do, offers hope. Recognizing this broader history, fosters dialogue where Jews and Christians unite as equals.

A Path Forward: Building Respectful Dialogue

Authentic Jewish-Christian dialogue requires moving beyond denial to embrace respect and empathy. Christians must acknowledge the shared legacy of persecution across Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant traditions, validating Jewish memory. Respecting Jewish boundaries on proselytizing, as some evangelicals do by affirming Jewish identity, aligns with loving neighbors (Leviticus 19:18). This aligns with the biblical call to love neighbors (Leviticus 19:18), not erase their faith. Fostering mutual learning through joint study of the Hebrew Bible or shared advocacy for Israel deepens bonds, reflecting Psalm 133:1’s vision of unity.

Conclusion

The history of Jewish persecution under Christian banners casts a long shadow, shaping Jewish wariness in interfaith dialogue. From Rhineland massacres to Russian pogroms, this shared Christian legacy, rooted in deicide myths and conversion pressures, lingers in Jewish memory. Non-Catholic Christians often distance themselves, claiming only Catholics were responsible, yet the broader history reveals collective responsibility. Understanding this past, as some Christians do by honoring Jews as bearers of Torah, is crucial for trust. This history underscores the need for empathy. Jews and Christians, united by shared hope, can fulfill the biblical vision of a “house of prayer for all nations” (Isaiah 56:7).

About the Author

Heather Hicks, Menahélet of Mishnah Walk (MishnahWalk.com), transitioned from a Christian upbringing to Classical Judaism. Guided by esteemed Jewish teachers, she fosters a community dedicated to Torah-based living, sharing insights on morality, ethics, and walking humbly with God. Her work reflects a deep commitment to biblical values and Israel’s spiritual legacy.