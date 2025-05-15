IDF Hits Hamas Strongholds, Netanyahu Pushes for Hostage Releases, U.S. Backs New Gaza Aid Plan

IDF Releases New Intel on Hamas Use of Civilian Sites for Military Operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that Hamas continues to conduct military operations from within civilian sites in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, schools, and densely populated neighborhoods, underscoring what the military describes as a deliberate tactic to use civilians as human shields.

According to the IDF, recent intelligence highlights the extensive use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas to shield its military activities, placing non-combatants at risk and complicating efforts to minimize harm during Israeli strikes. This practice, which the IDF calls a “cynical exploitation” of civilian environments, reflects the challenges faced by Israeli forces in countering threats in urban areas.

Amid ongoing operations, the IDF issued a warning to residents in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, identifying it as a hub for Hamas military positions deeply embedded within civilian areas. The IDF emphasized its commitment to protecting Israeli citizens while minimizing harm to Gaza’s civilian population, stating that it is prepared to expand its operations as necessary.

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a Hamas command center reportedly located beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. The strike, involving multiple fighter jets and bunker-busting munitions, aimed to eliminate Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader and brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former head of the group in Gaza, who was killed earlier in the conflict. Military sources indicated that the facility served as a critical coordination point for Hamas attacks, though the status of Mohammed Sinwar remains unconfirmed.

In a separate operation, the IDF targeted another Hamas command center reportedly operating within the Nasser Hospital complex in Khan Yunis. Military officials claimed the site served as a hub for high-ranking Hamas figures, including the successor to Ismail Barhoum, a former Hamas government leader killed in an earlier Israeli strike.

The site of an Israeli airstrike outside the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 14, 2025.

Netanyahu Pledges Continued Efforts for Hostage Release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to securing the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing that the issue remains a top priority.

Speaking outside Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Netanyahu disclosed that he had recently discussed the ongoing hostage crisis with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Netanyahu said he also planned to speak with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee later that night to push for progress in the complex negotiations.

Families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and supporters protest calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, outside the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, May 13, 2025.

“We are making every effort to bring all our hostages home,” Netanyahu stated in a video message, pushing back against critics who have questioned the pace and effectiveness of his administration’s efforts. He noted that recent talks in Doha, involving U.S. envoys and mediated by Qatar, were part of an ongoing diplomatic push to resolve the crisis.

The prime minister’s remarks come as families of the hostages continue to press for faster action, with some expressing frustration over the slow progress. Despite the challenges, Netanyahu asserted that his government remains committed to securing the freedom of every captive.

New U.S.-Backed Humanitarian Group to Begin Gaza Operations

A new U.S.-backed humanitarian organization, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), is set to commence operations in the Gaza Strip by the end of May. The initiative, endorsed by Israel, aims to provide critical aid to civilians while circumventing traditional international channels like the United Nations, which Israeli officials claim have failed to prevent aid from being diverted to Hamas.

The GHF, working with American firms UG Solutions and Safe Reach Solutions, plans to establish secure distribution points in southern Gaza in coordination with the Israeli military. These sites are intended to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians directly, reducing the risk of supplies being misused by militant groups.

Trucks with humanitarian aid for Gaza seen in Zikim, southern Israel, on November 28, 2024.

In a recent letter to the Israeli government, GHF Executive Director Jake Wood emphasized the importance of expanding aid access across Gaza, urging Israeli authorities to identify additional secure locations in the north as well. While some international humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about bypassing established UN channels, Israeli officials argue that this approach offers a more secure and transparent method of aid delivery.

As the GHF prepares to launch its operations, the challenge of balancing humanitarian needs with security concerns remains a central focus for both Israeli and international stakeholders.