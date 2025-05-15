Tragedy on the Road to Life: Terror Attack Claims Pregnant Mother in Samaria

A shocking act of violence shattered a family’s hopes on the night of May 14, 2025, when a terrorist attack claimed the life of a pregnant woman traveling to the hospital to deliver her child. The incident occurred along Route 446 near the community of Bruchin in Samaria, a region known for its complex security challenges and deeply rooted history.

The victim, identified as Tzeela Gez, was in the final stages of pregnancy with her fourth child. She was traveling with husband when her car came under fire while The attack unfolded without warning, turning a journey of anticipation into a scene of chaos and heartbreak.

First responders from Magen David Adom arrived quickly, finding Gez critically injured alongside her husband, who sustained moderate wounds. Despite the rapid medical intervention, Gez was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

In a remarkable effort to save the life she was about to bring into the world, doctors performed an emergency cesarean section, delivering her baby. The newborn is currently in serious but stable condition at Schneider Children’s Medical Center, where medical teams continue to work tirelessly to support the infant’s fragile condition.

Israeli leaders swiftly condemned the attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a ‘vile act of terror,’ emphasizing the stark contrast between those who cherish life and those who seek to destroy it. President Isaac Herzog echoed these sentiments, describing the tragedy as a ‘spine-chilling act of brutality’ that took a life at the very moment another was about to begin.

Security forces have launched an intensive manhunt for the attackers, setting up roadblocks and deploying aerial surveillance over the area in a bid to bring those responsible to justice.

The close-knit community of Bruchin now mourns the loss of a beloved neighbor, grappling with the harsh reality of life in a region where hope and heartbreak often collide. Local leaders have renewed calls for stronger security measures, emphasizing the urgent need to protect families traveling through these volatile areas.

The tragedy has reignited conversations about the ongoing security situation in Samaria, reminding the world of the profound challenges faced by those living in this deeply contested part of the world.