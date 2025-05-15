From Red Heifers to Business Empire: Byron Stinson’s Faith-Driven Journey

“Somebody pushed a button and all the pagers exploded in Hezbollah’s hands and ears. I don’t care who you are—that’s God,” declares Byron Stinson, eyes alight with conviction. The Texas entrepreneur who orchestrated the historic transfer of red heifers from American soil to Israel sees divine fingerprints everywhere, from Middle Eastern geopolitics to his multimillion-dollar business empire. When speaking about the September 2024 Hezbollah pager explosions, Stinson’s biblical worldview shines through—the same perspective that drove his mission to deliver sacred red cows to the Holy Land.

In a revealing interview on Israel365’s “Biblical Money” podcast with Rabbi Rami Goldberg, Stinson offered a rare glimpse into the mind of the man behind both the prophetic red heifer project and a multimillion-dollar transportation empire built on biblical principles.

Red Heifers and Biblical Prophecy

Stinson, known primarily for his instrumental role in locating and transporting red heifers from Texas to Israel, explained how this biblically significant project awakened global interest. “Tens of thousands of people worldwide reacted to the fact that I helped lead the hunt for the red heifer,” Stinson explained. “People are just waking up to what this is… is this really going to happen, a ceremony of purification that somehow will build a temple?”

This remarkable journey is documented in his newly published book, Hunt For The Red Heifer: A Texas businessman’s journey to find and deliver a Perfect Red Cow to Israel. While Stinson offers the Christian perspective on this biblical mission, Israel365’s own Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz presents the Jewish viewpoint in his comprehensive and newly released book The Return of the Red Heifers: Paving the Road to Redemption, examining the prophetic significance of these rare animals through the lens of Jewish tradition.

From Paper Routes to Transportation Logistics

Behind the headline-making red heifer project lies a lifetime of entrepreneurship. Stinson shared that his business instincts emerged early, selling greeting cards door-to-door at age nine and managing newspaper routes shortly after. “I became a little entrepreneur at 9, 10 years old,” he recalled.

By 1986, after experiences in trucking and logistics, Stinson founded Glenrose Truck Brokers (later renamed Glenrose Transportation Management), which has grown into a $30 million transportation business with 30 employees. Remarkably, many of his staff have remained with the company for decades—some for more than 30 years.

Faith-Centered Business Approach

When asked about incorporating faith into his business, Stinson was unequivocal: “In my business, it is absolutely saturated by who I am… because I am a person of faith.” While not forcing religious beliefs on employees, Stinson encourages biblical principles that he believes lead to blessing and success.

His management style reflects biblical wisdom, employing a conflict resolution system similar to the hierarchy established by Moses. “All businesses are going to have conflict,” Stinson noted. “This system is the best system there is because as a leader you really need to be able to lead on a spiritual basis.”

A pivotal moment in his faith journey came through understanding Proverbs’ teaching that “fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” This principle helped him navigate business challenges without compromising ethics, including a $125,000 payment dispute and an incident involving a shipment of butter that had absorbed fish odors.

“We get opportunities,” Stinson explained about problems that arise in business. “It’s an opportunity to build your relationship, solve whatever the problem is, learn from the problem… and part of maturing as a believer.”

Nonprofit Work and Faith Foundations

Beyond his transportation business, Stinson founded The Father’s House Educational Foundation, a nonprofit that connects pastors with archaeological discoveries in Israel that confirm biblical accounts. “I realized that the Lord was sending me to Israel,” Stinson explained. “He told me he’s going to use me to build bridges with the Jewish fathers of faith.”

This spiritual calling informed his decision to pursue nonprofit work alongside his business ventures, though he established clear boundaries: “I’m never going to take a dime from the work that I’m doing [in nonprofit],” he stated. Instead, Stinson relies on his for-profit businesses to provide for his personal needs while dedicating nonprofit resources entirely to mission work.

Building Bridges Between Faiths

Stinson now focuses on a new nonprofit initiative called Build the Temple, which invites Christians worldwide to support future Temple construction efforts financially. “The Gentiles tore down the Temple, and the Gentiles, now the Christian Church worldwide, can help our fathers of faith who are Judah to build back this Temple,” he explained.

When asked about his favorite biblical book, Stinson cited Micah, particularly chapters 4-5, which he believes contain messages especially relevant today about peace and the restoration of Israel.

For Stinson, success transcends financial metrics: “I measured it in long-term relationships more than anything… seeing lives that were once in turmoil turn out to be lives that have a lot of peace, joy, and love.”

Through both his business endeavors and nonprofit work, Stinson exemplifies how biblical principles can guide entrepreneurial success while building bridges between faith communities.

The Biblical Money podcast by Israel365 features interviews with business leaders who integrate faith principles into their professional lives.