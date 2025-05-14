A Decade of Prophetic Journalism: Finding God’s Hand in the Headlines

Ten years ago, I was desperate for a job. We had moved to the Golan, and I could not find a cooking job. I loved writing and published one novel, The Hope Merchant. A dear friend, Dr. Rivka Adler, recommended me for a position writing articles for a new organization. I was an avid follower of the news but was woefully underqualified. I applied anyway. Hedging his bets, Rabbi Tuly Weisz hired six people and waited to see who would be the last writer standing. When I interviewed in a basement apartment in Beit Shemesh, he explained that the subject matter would be news from a prophetic angle. The target audience was pro-Israel Christians. I did not believe that the news could be reported from a prophetic angle, and I knew less than nothing about Christians. I did not think they had any interest in Israel or the future of the Jewish people. But I was intellectually honest and believed the questions had to be asked. Very quickly, I began getting answers I had not expected.

Indeed, once you look for Prophecy in the news, you cannot stop seeing it. This is certainly true of Israel, but it is also true of news around the world. Stories started coming fast, and the views showed that interest was high.

I wrote stories that were interesting to me as a Torah observant Jew living in Israel. I was shocked to find that these stories were also of interest to Christians. Efforts to establish the temple service and the Third Temple went viral. Christians followed with interest every announcement that came from the Sanhedrin. Jews, on the other hand, seemed less interested. Stories of earthquakes, plagues, eclipses, and celestial events generated huge interest.

Perhaps the story that most characterized this common interest in the Messiah that bound Christians to Israel was the arrival of five red heifers in Israel. These precious cows, intended to bring the Third Temple, were provided by Christians in Texas.

Ten years ago, there were few Jewish organizations reaching out to Christians. Today, it is commonplace. Ten years ago, people questioned my articles, saying that such events always happened and were not indicative of any process of redemption. People told me that I was exaggerating, seeing signs that were not there.

I soon realized that Christian Media was following my articles with great interest. It was clear we had a common cause. Skepticism continued until COVID-19 broke out. The epidemic was one of the few universal stories that entered every household in the world. There were fewer skeptics and less criticism.

After the war broke out in Ukraine, concerns of a large-scale conflict began. When the seven-front War for Israel’s existence began on October 7th, 2023, it was clear that the war of Gog and Magog had begun. Seeing it in any other context was impossible. Nations began to display characteristics that identified them as players in this prophetic War against Israel. And everyone around the world chose a side.

Almost ten years and 5,000 articles have changed my belief in how God works. It has essentially changed how I believe the Messiah will come. Despite the clear interest in these articles, no other Israeli Jewish media outlets are writing articles to connect with Christians in this manner.

My reporting has encountered pushback from the internet Giants. The algorithms suppress any news, especially factual accounts, that are pro-Israel and pro-religion. Since we are pro-Israel, we were hugely supportive of President Trump. This was also a major strike against us, and our presence on the internet suffered. Nonetheless, our readers are faithful, in every sense of the word.

The war has brought a spiritual revival to Israel. More and more people are waking up to the fact that this conflict is about the God of Israel. Israel365 has become a larger and more impactful organization, and rightfully so. Rabbi Weisz is taking on new projects to strengthen the Biblical heartland. As Moses cried out, “Whoever is for God, come to me,” that is the Battle Cry of Israel today. We are seeing a massive polarization. People who are rewriting history in real time. October 7th denial is rampant. Anti-semitism is reaching levels we have not seen since before the Holocaust. News and the media play an essential role in the battle. The two sides, those for God and Israel and those against God and Israel, are living in two separate realities. When I write news stories, I’m doing more than just reporting current events. I am reinforcing a truth about what is happening in Israel and what is happening in Prophecy. It is essential that people see these stories.

As part of this effort to shine a light in dark times, my work as a journalist with Israel365 has become a critical piece of this prophetic puzzle. My articles are more than just stories; they are a beacon of truth, connecting believers around the world with the unfolding story of Israel’s redemption. Through Israel365, we are not just reporting history—we are making it, bringing clarity and hope to those who stand with Israel.

Israel365 is one of the few media outlets presenting this truth, and I am proud and honored to be a part of this. Israel365 is committed to delivering the news in an accurate manner to people who see history as God’s plan for the world. My readers understand this and are an essential part of our mission. As long as people are interested in Israel and its role in the end of days in bringing Messiah, I will continue to write.