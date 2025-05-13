Faith-Driven Investing: Joe Colonnetta’s Biblical Approach to Philanthropy

In the fast-paced world of high-stakes private equity, where billion-dollar deals are commonplace and market forces reign supreme, Joe Colonnetta discovered a transformative biblical principle that would revolutionize not only his approach to giving but his entire family’s legacy.

The Dallas-based investor recently shared his journey with Rabbi Rami Goldberg on Israel365’s Biblical Money podcast, revealing how a simple but profound shift in his giving philosophy created ripples of blessing throughout his business and philanthropic endeavors.

“My wife Kimberly sat me down and said, ‘We need to completely change the way we give away God’s blessings,'” Colonnetta recounted. “She wasn’t talking about the amount—she was talking about the timing.”

This conversation led to a complete reversal of their giving strategy. Rather than waiting until year’s end to calculate their charitable contributions—a common approach among investment professionals—the Colonnettas now commit their giving at the beginning of each year.

“My wife pointed to the first fruits principle found throughout the Bible,” Colonnetta explained. “Moses instructed the Israelites to give from their first crop, even if they weren’t certain another crop would come, because that’s how you honor God.”

Despite initial resistance to this counterintuitive approach, Colonnetta embraced the biblical model. The results have been remarkable. The couple established the Colonnetta Family Kingdom Building Fund, a partnership they control equally, dedicated to supporting causes aligned with Matthew 25—serving the hungry, homeless, widows, orphans, and prisoners.

“We take a third of our investment returns for taxes, reinvest a third back into the fund, and give a third away to kingdom-building initiatives,” Colonnetta shared. “The most amazing thing happened—we just kept making more money. We just kept getting blessed with more abundance.”

Perhaps most distinctive about the Colonnettas’ approach is their decision to actively involve their adult children in their giving strategy. Two of their four children now participate directly in the family’s philanthropy, with complete transparency regarding the fund’s operations and decision-making.

“We took 25% of what we give annually and split it between our two sons in Dallas. They each get 12.5% to direct as they see fit,” Colonnetta explained. “They have full access to the accounts, do their own research, qualify the grants, and distribute the funds themselves.”

This level of trust and inclusion surprised many of their peers. “When we describe what we do, people are often speechless. They ask, ‘Why would you do that?'” Colonnetta noted. “We didn’t even think of it as controversial.”

Their philosophy extends to the Colonnettas’ approach to parenting as well. “We have one core belief about parenting—you cannot parent an adult child,” he emphasized. “Your heavy window of parenting is from about eight to fifteen years old. From sixteen to eighteen, you’re letting the rope out. At eighteen, you’re done parenting.”

Beyond his business success—which includes turning around a failed oil field infrastructure company that now trades on the New York Stock Exchange as Aris Water Solutions—Colonnetta finds his greatest fulfillment in philanthropic work that once made him uncomfortable.

“I never in my life felt closer to God than when I’m with those guys in prison,” Colonnetta said of his reluctant but ultimately life-changing involvement with Prison Fellowship. “We’re too comfortable in our faith. Our changes are subtle. But inside those walls, it’s profound.”

The Colonnettas’ mission statement captures the simplicity and power of their approach: “To honor God by blessing and serving others.” This guiding principle has created not only a framework for their giving but a legacy of faith-driven philanthropy that engages multiple generations.

As Rabbi Goldberg concluded their conversation, he offered a blessing that Colonnetta might “always be a giver and someone who can help move the kingdom forward”—a fitting tribute to a man whose investment strategies now reflect the biblical principles he holds dear.