IDF Soldier Edan Alexander Freed After 584 Days, Trump Begins Middle East Tour, and IDF Strikes Hamas Command Center

Edan Alexander Freed from Hamas Captivity in Gaza

After a harrowing 584 days in captivity, IDF soldier and dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, 21, was released by Hamas on May 12, 2025. His return marks the first liberation of a male Israeli soldier since the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Alexander was safely escorted by special forces on his journey back to Israel. As he made his way home, the IDF expressed its admiration and support, acknowledging his resilience.

International Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles drive in Deir el-Balah, as they transport US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander after being released from Hamas captivity on May 12, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

The handover took place in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, with Hamas’s “Shadow Unit” facilitating the transfer. Reports indicated that Alexander walked independently, though he needed some assistance from the Red Cross. His physical condition was described as poor, but he was swiftly attended to by medical personnel upon arrival.

Edan Alexander is in a Red Cross vehicle and on his way to Israel pic.twitter.com/kf9e2Llpy0 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 12, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the news of Alexander’s release, describing the moment as emotional for both the soldier and the nation. Netanyahu thanked the U.S. government, particularly President Trump, for their significant diplomatic efforts in securing the release.

Alexander, who was captured during the devastating Hamas attacks that left 1,200 Israelis dead, was the last known living American citizen held hostage by Hamas. Following his release, there are still 58 hostages remaining in Gaza, including both Israeli and foreign nationals.

We waited all day for this.



Edan Alexander hugs his parents for the first time 💛🥹 pic.twitter.com/CQWL1rzT3b — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 12, 2025

The IDF, while celebrating Alexander’s return, emphasized its ongoing commitment to securing the release of all hostages still held by Hamas, signaling that the fight to bring them home continues.

Trump Begins Middle East Tour Focused on Gulf Investments and Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump embarked on a key diplomatic journey through the Middle East on May 12, 2025, with the aim of advancing Gulf partnerships, addressing global conflicts, and shaping the region’s future. This tour, marking the first international trip of his second term, is set to include stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and possibly Turkey.

Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia will see him attending the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, where he hopes to finalize a $600 billion investment deal with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This funding will target cutting-edge sectors like artificial intelligence and semiconductors, reflecting the growing economic collaboration between the U.S. and Gulf nations.

In Qatar, Trump is scheduled to meet Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, following Qatar’s offer of a luxury jumbo jet to the U.S., which Trump defended as a generous gesture. The trip also focuses on revitalizing discussions about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Trump has previously proposed a bold idea of transforming Gaza into a prosperous region akin to the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The tour underscores the growing push for Saudi-Israeli normalization. However, progress on this front is hampered by the continued violence in Gaza, with Saudi officials indicating that any normalization would require a ceasefire and a clear path toward Palestinian statehood.

In addition to Middle East matters, Trump is keen to influence discussions on the Ukraine-Russia war. If a potential meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin takes place in Turkey, Trump suggested he may divert to attend if it could be beneficial. The trip concludes in Abu Dhabi, where Trump will meet UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed to deepen bilateral ties and explore future cooperation.

IDF Targets Hamas Command Center in Gaza Hospital

In a decisive move to neutralize Hamas operations in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a targeted airstrike on May 13, 2025, hitting a Hamas command center inside the Nasser Hospital compound in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The IDF confirmed that the hospital, typically a civilian facility, was being used by Hamas as a base for planning and executing attacks against both Israeli civilians and military personnel. Among those believed to have been eliminated in the strike were senior Hamas officials and key figures involved in orchestrating the group’s violent activities.

💥💥BREAKING NEWS💥💥



Hassan Aslih, who live-streamed himself entering Israel on Oct. 7th to murder innocent people, has been eliminated.



No matter how long it takes, we will get to every last one of them and we will send them to the pits of hell for them to burn for eternity.… pic.twitter.com/bnsfy1eQie — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) May 13, 2025

One notable casualty was Hassan Aslih, a self-identified Gaza “journalist” with close ties to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Aslih was notorious for broadcasting inflammatory propaganda, including footage of an Israeli tank in flames during the October 7, 2023, terrorist assault. His death is seen as a significant blow to Hamas’s media operations.

The IDF reiterated its commitment to protecting Israeli citizens and ensuring Hamas’s defeat. Despite the hospital’s misuse by the terrorist group, the military took every precaution to minimize civilian harm. Precision-guided munitions, aerial intelligence, and careful planning were employed in the strike, reflecting Israel’s ongoing strategy to dismantle Hamas infrastructure.

As Israel continues its operations, the message remains clear: Hamas will face relentless pressure until the safety of Israeli citizens is guaranteed.