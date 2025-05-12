Hostage Release, Weapons Seizure, and Lebanon’s Fight Against Hezbollah

Hamas to Release Israeli-American Hostage Edan Alexander

In a significant development, Hamas announced late Sunday that it will free Israeli-American Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old who has been held captive since October 2023. The terrorist group stated that his release is part of their ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire, open border crossings, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

Hamas confirmed that Alexander, the last known American hostage in Gaza, will be freed by Monday, following mediation efforts from U.S. officials, particularly Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to the Middle East. This news was shared by former President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform, where he expressed gratitude for the parties involved, stating, “I am pleased to announce that Edan Alexander, an American held hostage since October 2023, is on his way home to his family. This marks a hopeful step toward ending the brutal conflict and securing the release of all living hostages.”

The Alexander family, who had been anxiously awaiting this news, were informed by Witkoff earlier on Sunday that the release was imminent. The U.S. also confirmed the release, with Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler, tweeting from the plane en route to Israel with Alexander’s mother, Yael. “It’s my honor to travel with Yael today for the reunion with her son, Edan,” Boehler wrote, reflecting on the significance of the moment, which coincides with Mother’s Day.

In response to the announcement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office emphasized that no concessions had been made for Alexander’s release. Israel stressed that there had been no agreement for a ceasefire or the release of any terrorists. Instead, the agreement only involved the creation of a safe corridor for Alexander’s return.

While Netanyahu’s office continues to negotiate for the safe return of all hostages, Alexander’s release stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of international mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, in seeking an end to this devastating war. However, not all families are celebrating. The family of another hostage, Alon Ahel, expressed their heartbreak over the continued captivity of their loved one, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by many others still held in Gaza.

As the conflict persists, Israel remains committed to bringing home all hostages and dealing with the continuing challenges posed by Hamas’s activities.

Israeli Border Police Seize Large Weapons Cache in Bethlehem Raid

In a daring operation, Israeli Border Police uncovered a substantial weapons stash in Bethlehem early Monday morning. The raid, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects, is part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist infrastructure and prevent violent attacks.

The raid was conducted in a private residence in Bethlehem, which intelligence reports had flagged as a significant location for storing and trafficking weapons. Officers from the Border Police Intelligence Division, along with the IDF’s Etzion Brigade, seized over 1,000 knives, axes, and clubs, many of which were hidden inside packaged electrical goods—an apparent attempt to conceal the weapons as ordinary consumer products.

The two men arrested—brothers aged 25 and 17—were taken into custody for further questioning. According to the Israeli police, this operation is a critical component of broader security efforts to dismantle terrorist cells operating within Palestinian territories and prevent weapons from reaching those plotting attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Palestinian gunmen hold their weapons after an Israeli military raid in Tulkarem, in the West Bank, December 17, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

This operation is a reflection of Israel’s aggressive stance on security, targeting smuggling networks that enable violent extremists to acquire the tools needed to carry out deadly assaults. Authorities have not ruled out additional raids as part of their ongoing strategy to protect both civilians and the nation’s defense forces from harm.

Lebanon Takes Steps to Regain Control of Beirut Airport from Hezbollah

Lebanon’s new government is making notable progress in wresting control of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport from Hezbollah, which has long used the airport for smuggling arms, cash, and other illicit supplies. This crackdown on smuggling has drawn praise from both U.S. and Israeli military officials.

According to reports, Lebanese authorities recently thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 50 pounds of gold into the country for Hezbollah, signaling a new era of control over the airport. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed optimism, telling The Wall Street Journal, “For the first time in modern history, we are making progress on smuggling operations.”

The airport, located in southern Beirut, has long been a focal point of Hezbollah’s operations. Reports have indicated that Iran, Hezbollah’s main backer, used the airport as a hub for shipping arms and other materials to the terrorist group in years past. Despite this, Lebanon’s government has been taking steps to cut off Hezbollah’s hold on the airport since its formation in February 2025, aided by international pressure and the changing dynamics following Israel’s military actions.

Beirut, Lebanon – November 21, 2023 – Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut (Source: Shutterstock)

Significant steps have been taken to reduce Hezbollah’s influence at the airport, including removing staff members suspected of ties to the terror group and increasing surveillance measures. This includes the installation of cutting-edge technology, such as artificial intelligence systems, to monitor and detect illicit activity. As part of these efforts, flights from Iran have been suspended since February.

The new administration’s efforts have been welcomed by the U.S. and Israeli officials, who have expressed satisfaction with Lebanon’s crackdown. There is even cautious optimism that Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon is beginning to wane, as the terror group deals with the aftershocks of Israel’s military offensive, which significantly damaged its leadership and capabilities.

Prime Minister Salam is also working on a long-term plan to establish a second airport in northern Lebanon to further isolate Hezbollah. This move is aimed at reducing the group’s ability to control Lebanon’s airspace and its use for illicit activities.

As Lebanon regains control over its institutions and infrastructure, international observers remain hopeful that the government’s resolve will continue to grow, leading to further action against Hezbollah and its operations.