Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Huckabee Responds to Report Trump Will Declare Palestinian State: “My 4-yr-old Grandson is More Reliable”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

May 11, 2025

< 1 minute

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee inserts a note from President Donald Trump into a crack in the Western Wall, April 18, 2025. Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation. Facebook

On Saturday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee rejected claims that President Trump intends to support the declaration of a Palestinian state.

“Hmm.  @Jerusalem_Post needs better sources than this unidentified ‘source’,” Huckabee tweeted. “My 4 yr old grandson Teddy is more reliable.  And take it from Teddy.  This report is nonsense.  @Israel doesn’t have a better friend than @POTUS !”

The report, initially published in The Media Line, cited an unnamed “Gulf diplomatic source” as saying, “President Donald Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas.”

President Trump plans to attend a Gulf-US summit in mid-May, which may not include visiting Israel. After the summit, he will visit the UAE and Qatar.

The source added that economic agreements will “certainly be present.” As part of the announcement, the Gulf states may be exempted from tariffs.

“If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords.”

Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, a former Gulf diplomat, said, “I don’t expect it to be about Palestine. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan have not been invited. They are the two countries closest to Palestine, and it would be important for them to be present at any event like this.”

Share this article

Related articles

UN votes to ethnically cleanse Jerusalem of Jews; “Following in the footsteps of the King of Sodom”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

WATCH: Experts Warn Against Palestinian Statehood as a Threat to America

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

SURVEY: Collapse of Israeli left-wing and support for Two-State solution

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .