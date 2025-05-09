Pope Francis’ Final Testament: Gifting the PopeMobile to Gaza

In a final statement supporting the terrorist state, Pope Francis bequeathed the “Popemobile” to Gaza, requesting that it be repurposed and used as a mobile “health clinic for the children of Gaza.”

“The repurposed popemobile is being outfitted with equipment for diagnosis, examination, and treatment – including rapid tests for infections, diagnostic instruments, vaccines, suture kits, and other life-saving supplies. It will be staffed by doctors and medics, reaching children in the most isolated corners of Gaza once humanitarian access to the strip is restored,” Vatican News reported.

In a press release, Peter Brune, Secretary General of Caritas Sweden, wrote that “with the vehicle, we will be able to reach children who today have no access to health care – children who are injured and malnourished”.

“This is a concrete, life-saving intervention at a time when the health system in Gaza has almost completely collapsed”, he added.

A gift from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the vehicle was a Mitsubishi equipped to transport Pope Francis while paying a 2014 visit to Bethlehem. After the visit, he gifted the vehicle to the Franciscan order in Jerusalem, giving the associated charity group Caritas permission to modify it.

Caritas Jerusalem, a Catholic non profit organisation based in Jerusalem and operating mainly in the Palestinian territories, is carrying out the refitting. The organization has a policy to refer to the region as “the Holy Land” and the government of Israel as “the occupation”. Caritas has provided funding to a number of highly biased and politicized NGOs active in the Palestinian-Israel conflict including Breaking the Silence, B’Tselem, Physicians for Human Rights – Israel, Yesh Din, Who Profits.

Medical facilities in Gaza including hospitals and ambulances, were frequently used by Hamas for terrorism. It can only be hoped that the goodwill of the deceased pope will not be usurped for nefarious purposes.

The vehicle was previously used in a 2014 visit to Sazmaria. The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) must approve the project.

During the health crisis that resulted in his death, the Vatican reported that Pope Francis has made daily calls to the pastor of the Holy Family parish in Gaza “to express his paternal closeness to the people there.”

The pope frequently omitted Judaism when discussing other religions. This was clearly expressed in 2021 when Francis became the first pope to visit Iraq. While there, he hosted an inter-religious prayer service at a ziggurat. The structure is an ancient Mesopotamian site built in the 21st century BCE, built on the purported site of the city of Ur, the birthplace of Biblical Abraham. The prayer event was named “Prayer for the sons and daughters of Abraham.” No Jews were invited to the event.

Pope Francis worked to enhance Christian-Muslim relations. In 2016, he stated that Islam and Christianity share the “same idea of conquest”, and for that reason, Islam should not be viewed as a threat, said Pope Francis in a newspaper interview this week.

“It is true that the idea of conquest is inherent in the soul of Islam,” he conceded to the French Catholic newspaper La Croix. “However, it is also possible to interpret the objective in Matthew’s Gospel, where Jesus sends his disciples to all nations, in terms of the same idea of conquest.”

In 2019, Francis and Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, signed a statement about Jerusalem, referring to Israel’s capital as Al-Quds Acharif, the Arabic name for Jerusalem. This minimizes the distinctive relationship between Jerusalem and the Jewish people.

This sometimes comes at the expense of Christians. In February, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that on Jan. 3, Pope Francis met with Abolhassan Navab, an Iranian cleric who heads the regime’s University of Religions and Confessions (URC), an entity responsible for overseeing the persecution of Christian converts in Iran.

Pope Francis’ anti-Israel/pro-Palestinian agenda has led him into bizarre theological territory that diverges from traditional Catholicism. This came to a head last December when Pope Francis viewed a nativity scene crafted in Bethlehem and presented by Palestinian officials in Pope Paul VI Hall in Vatican City. The display, depicting the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, featured Baby Jesus lying on a Keffiyeh, a traditional Arab head covering for men that PLO leader Yasser Arafat appropriated as a symbol of Palestinian terrorism.

While Islam reveres Jesus as a non-divine prophet of Mohammad, the “Palestinian” movement has rewritten history, portraying Jesus as a Palestinian. It is believed that the credo was an invention of Yasser Arafat’s adviser Hanan Ashrawi, a Christian, who said in an interview with the Washington Jewish Week on February 22, 2001, that “Jesus was a Palestinian.”

This became the official PLO platform as evidenced by their frequent reference to Jesus as “the first Palestinian martyr” and whose annual Christmas statement reads, “Every Christmas, Palestine celebrates the birth of one of its own: Jesus.”

At a Christmas ceremony in 2019, Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, referred to Jesus as “a Palestinian guerrilla fighter.”

The narrative was incorporated into Christian theology, depicting Jesus as a secular Social Justice Warrior fighting the “Occupation”. “Liberation Theology” is a twist on classical Christian belief, attempting to base Palestinian resistance to Israel as well as Palestinian national aspirations in the Christian Gospel. It includes an intense valorization of Palestinian ethnic and cultural identity as guarantors of a more accurate grasp of the gospel because they are the true inhabitants of the land of Jesus and the Bible. Liberation Theology defines Jesus as a Palestinian living under Israeli occupation. It defines Christianity as a human rights movement.

In an interview in November about a soon-to-be-published book, Pope Francis called for an investigation into claims that Israel is carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza.

Last year, Pope Francis met with Palestinians whose relatives were security prisoners in Israeli jails or were in Gaza. Members of the Palestinian delegation told the media that the pope had described Israel’s actions as “genocide.”

In September, Pope Francis responded to a question about IDF airstrikes in Lebanon that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah; he replied that Israel’s airstrikes in Lebanon were going “beyond morality.”

In December, Pope Francis labeled children dying in wars, including in the Gaza Strip, as the “little Jesuses of today,” and said that IDF actions were reaping an “appalling harvest.”

The Vatican supports a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians that would establish an unprecedented militarized Palestinian state inside Israel’s borders that has been ethnically cleansed of Jews, with its capital in an exclusively Muslim Jerusalem.

Pope Francis has a history of being myopic regarding Palestinians and Arabs bent on destroying the Jewish state. In 2015, just a few days after the Vatican officially recognized the Palestinian state, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was granted an audience in the Apostolic Palace. After the meeting, Francis gave Abbas a special medallion, representing the angel of peace “destroying the bad spirit of war.” The Pope explained to Abbas that the gift was appropriate since “you are an angel of peace.”