US Ambassador Visits Judea and Samaria: “Whoever does not stand with you, does not stand with God.”

For the first time, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited Judea and Samaria at the ancient Shiloh site in the Biblical region of Benjamin, at the invitation of the Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council.

The ambassador met with the heads of the authorities in Judea and Samaria as the guest of the head of the Binyamin Council, Yisrael Gantz, and was received at a festive event.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, began the historic visit with a tour of the ancient Shiloh site, accompanied by Gantz and Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim.

During the visit, Ambassador Huckabee recited the traditional “Hana prayer” at the Tabernacle site, adding a prayer for the release of the kidnapped and the well-being of the IDF soldiers.

Ambassador Huckabee said, “I have never used any other term than ‘Judea and Samaria.’ It would be a historical injustice and a blasphemy against the Bible to use any other terms. President Trump loves this country. You have sacrificed a lot to live in these places. You have paid with blood, sweat, and tears. This place is a miracle. Only the existence of God can explain your existence here. I believe in the Bible, and I have no faith without you. I owe you a spiritual debt. The Jewish people are a revolution, teaching us how to live in the world. Jewish existence represents life according to God’s rules, and that is why so many people in the world want to kill Jews. Because they want to kill God. You represent God’s presence and His choice in this land.

“You are not alone. We stand with you, and so do many in the world. Whoever does not stand with you, does not stand with God.”

The head of the Binyamin Council and the chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Gantz, greeted the incoming ambassador and said: “Welcome home. The home of the Holy Land, the home to which the Jewish people have prayed for 3,000 years. Ancient Shiloh was the place that united the tribes of Israel, and today we stand here, in the State of Israel, united and strong, with you. As someone who has visited this special place of prayer many times, your prayers and our prayers have been answered, and you have reached this important position. Your success is our success. Together we will make Israel stronger, together we will make Judea and Samaria stronger. Together we will make history.”